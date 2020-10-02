President Trump has mild symptoms, official says

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has been tested for coronavirus this morning and is awaiting results.

In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said she spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier this morning who informed her he tested negative. The two met in person earlier this week to discuss stimulus legislation, after Mnuchin met with President Trump.

Asked about Trump’s diagnosis Pelosi said, “we all receive that news with great sadness.”

“This is tragic. It’s very sad,” she said. But she added that going to events and being in crowds unmasked “was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen." She continued: “It’s sad that it did. But nonetheless, hopefully that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about."

She said she hasn't been contacted by White House about the line of succession.

“Let us just all pray for the President’s health,” Pelosi said. "Thank God the Vice President has tested negatively, and the Second Lady as well.”

Pelosi indicated she hopes this moment will spur people to be more serious about wearing masks, social distancing, and other measures to stop the spread of the virus.

"I do think it is really important for people to know that every infection is a sad one,” Pelosi said of the Americans who have contracted the virus.

The number of deaths, she said, is “a tragedy beyond comprehension.”