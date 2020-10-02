A White House official described President Trump’s condition as having “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus.
Trump tests positive for coronavirus
President Trump has mild symptoms, official says
From CNN's Jim Acosta
Nancy Pelosi was tested this morning for Covid-19 and is awaiting results
From CNN's Haley Byrd
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she has been tested for coronavirus this morning and is awaiting results.
In an interview on MSNBC, Pelosi said she spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier this morning who informed her he tested negative. The two met in person earlier this week to discuss stimulus legislation, after Mnuchin met with President Trump.
Asked about Trump’s diagnosis Pelosi said, “we all receive that news with great sadness.”
“This is tragic. It’s very sad,” she said. But she added that going to events and being in crowds unmasked “was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen." She continued: “It’s sad that it did. But nonetheless, hopefully that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about."
She said she hasn't been contacted by White House about the line of succession.
“Let us just all pray for the President’s health,” Pelosi said. "Thank God the Vice President has tested negatively, and the Second Lady as well.”
Pelosi indicated she hopes this moment will spur people to be more serious about wearing masks, social distancing, and other measures to stop the spread of the virus.
"I do think it is really important for people to know that every infection is a sad one,” Pelosi said of the Americans who have contracted the virus.
The number of deaths, she said, is “a tragedy beyond comprehension.”
Republican party chairwoman tests positive for coronavirus
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican party, has also tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirms.
This was first reported by the New York Times.
Here's what RNC spokesperson Mike Reed said in a statement:
"After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus. On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive. She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday."
Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus
From CNN's Kate Bennett
The 14-year-old son of Melania and Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff.
“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Grisham tells CNN.
Here is where Trump has been this week
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Here's a timeline of President Trump's days before he tested positive for Covid-19.
Monday, September 28: At the White House
3:40 p.m. ET: Trump appears in the Rose Garden to hail a new testing strategy for coronavirus. "I say it all the time, we are rounding the corner," Trump said during the event. Many officials were at the event, socially distanced from the President, including Vice President Mike Pence, health adviser Scott Atlas, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and HHS official Admiral Brett Giroir.
Later in the day, Trump participated in debate prep sessions, according to people familiar with the matter. Those who were present in the room during the sessions included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, presidential adviser Hope Hicks, and former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.
Tuesday, September 29: Presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio
2:30 p.m. ET: The President boards Air Force One alongside the first lady headed for Cleveland. Aboard Air Force One were members of his family and advisers.
4:22 p.m. ET: Trump did a walkthrough of the debate stage without wearing a mask.
9 p.m. ET: Trump's family arrives in the debate hall without wearing masks, though some photographed themselves wearing masks backstage and posted them to social media.
Wednesday, September 30: Visit to Minnesota
3:05 p.m. ET: Trump departs for Minnesota. Aboard Air Force One were US Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn; Hicks, Stephen Miller, Kushner, Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows.
10:20 p.m. ET: Trump departs Duluth on Air Force One. On the way home, officials said Hicks began displaying symptoms and isolated in a separate cabin. She is seen deplaning from the rear steps.
Thursday, October 1: Fundraisers and testing
Time unknown: Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus. Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result, one official said.
2:33 p.m. ET: Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a fundraiser. It's not known who attended.
8:15 p.m. ET: In remarks recorded earlier in the day, Trump addresses the annual Al Smith dinner, which was convened virtually this year because of coronavirus. "I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said.
8:40 p.m. ET: CNN reports Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.
12:54 a.m. ET: Trump tweets, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
1:05 a.m. ET: The White House releases a memo from the presidential physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, saying Trump and the first lady tested positive.
Different offices in White House getting contrasting instructions
From CNN's Vivian Salama and Alex Marquardt
As employees across the White House complex processed the news that President Trump, the first lady, and one of the President’s top aides tested positive for Covid-19, different offices were receiving different instructions on how to proceed.
One White House official said White House staff were instructed to “max telework."
Vice President Mike Pence’s team have reinstated teleworking as the White House medical team does testing and tracing, the official says. If they don’t require a classified setting to do their work, they can stay home, the guidance said.
But across the street from the West Wing, many national security officials were still awaiting any guidance.
National Security Council staff, some of whom spend time in the West Wing and work in close proximity with the President and his inner circle, had not received any guidance or recommendations on whether or not to get tested or self-quarantine as of 9 a.m. ET Friday, according to one administration official.
Staff learned of the diagnosis through tweets and the media, but have received no internal notices about it, even from the public health standpoint.
“We’re all sitting around wondering, ‘ok, now what?’” the official told CNN.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner test negative for the virus
From CNN's Kate Bennett
Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative for coronavirus on Friday morning, a White House official tells CNN.
US military has not changed alert levels following Trump testing positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Barbara Starr
The US military has not changed any alert levels following the president testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff told CNN.
“There has been no change to our alert levels. The US military stands ready to defend our country and its citizens. There is no change to the readiness and capability of our armed forces,” the spokesman said.
President Trump’s most senior military adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, last saw Trump on Sunday night at a Gold Star Mothers event, according to an administration official. The source noted this is likely outside incubation period.
Milley is regularly tested and follows all CDC protocols and guidelines.
Kamala Harris wishes Trumps a speedy recovery
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris wished the President and first lady a speedy recovery.
In a tweet, she said her and her husband were keeping the first couple in their thoughts.