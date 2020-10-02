There has been no transfer of power, White House says

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 2. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Trump will be spending "the next few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany said in a statement that Trump "remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."

The President, she said, "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed."

Two officials from two previous administrations tell CNN that the “presidential offices” consist of a suite of rooms on the sprawling campus of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including: a sitting room, a conference room and a hospital bedroom.

But the officials, one Democrat and one Republican, both said the explanation in press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s statement stood out to them as curious. The offices are not dedicated for presidential use only, but the suite of offices are a place where presidents can go while they are on the medical campus.