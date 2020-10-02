There has been no transfer of power, White House says
From Betsy Klein, Kaitlan Collins and Jim Acosta
White House communications aide Alyssa Farah tells CNN there has been no transfer of power.
“The President is in charge,” she said.
White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere added, “absolutely not,” when asked if there would be a transfer.
Vice President Mike Pence meanwhile is at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, the official residence of the vice president, according to an administration official.
The official says he remains in good health.
Trump will be spending "the next few days" at Walter Reed medical center
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump will be spending "the next few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
McEnany said in a statement that Trump "remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."
The President, she said, "will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed."
Two officials from two previous administrations tell CNN that the “presidential offices” consist of a suite of rooms on the sprawling campus of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including: a sitting room, a conference room and a hospital bedroom.
But the officials, one Democrat and one Republican, both said the explanation in press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s statement stood out to them as curious. The offices are not dedicated for presidential use only, but the suite of offices are a place where presidents can go while they are on the medical campus.
Marine One has landed at the White House
Marine One has landed on the White House lawn to transport President Trump to Walter Reed medical center.
“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "Trump will be headed to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly — Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”
How to minimize risk when the President travels to Walter Reed medical center
From CNN's Betsy Klein
In the event the President travels aboard Marine One while he has coronavirus, there are ways to minimize exposure to the virus of the other key staff aboard.
The front cabin of Marine One, former US Secret Service agent and CNN contributor Jonathan Wackrow said, can be closed, which would include the pilot and crew chief. The crew can also operate on supplemental air, Wackrow said.
USSS agents traveling with the President would have to wear N95 medical-grade masks and other personal protective equipment to prevent inhalation.
It’s always safer for a president to travel via helicopter than in a motorcade for a variety of reasons, Wackrow said, minimizing the risk of a crash with an errant vehicle or a coordinated attack.
Separately, the medical unit has “advanced medical capabilities” at the White House and is prepared for a variety of medical care situations.
But, Wackrow said, their capabilities are typically predicated upon trauma situations, not advanced acute care. While it’s possible to perform something like thoracic surgery in the event of a bullet wound, there are certainly situations where a President would need to be transported to another facility for medical care for a more focused diagnosis – for just one example, a chest X-ray.
Trump to head to Walter Reed medical center following Covid-19 diagnosis
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Brian Rokus
President Trump is headed to Walter Reed medical center, according to a White House pool report.
Trump has had a fever since this morning, a person familiar with the matter says. The person said the fever remains consistent with the White House's earlier description of "mild symptoms."
This is in addition to new information released by the White House doctor, which described Trump as "fatigued."
Trump announced on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday morning.
“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "Trump will be headed to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly — Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”
Trump was also administered a dose of Regeneron, according to a memorandum from the President’s physician. “As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” the physician writes.
The memo also says first lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the first family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.
President Trump and first lady's Covid-19 cases will be counted in Florida
From CNN's Devon M. Sayers
President Trump’s and first lady Melania Trump’s coronavirus infections will be counted in Florida, not Washington, DC, a DC government official told CNN.
Washington is not their permanent home; Florida is, the official said.
The District of Columbia "only includes its own residents within its case total," LaToya Foster, communications director for DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, told CNN via email.
The Florida Department of Health said it was "unable to comment on specific epidemiological investigations," but said cases are recorded according "to an individual's self-reported permanent residency."
Trump and the first lady changed their permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida, last year.
“The White House physician will do their own contact tracing and provide guidance to impacted individuals as has been the practice throughout the pandemic," Foster said.
Federal officials will handle debate contact tracing, Ohio health department says
From CNN’s Devon M. Sayers
The Ohio Department of Health told CNN that federal officials will handle contact tracing for those who may have been exposed to coronavirus at the first presidential debate in Cleveland this week.
“Contact tracing is usually done at the local level; however, it is our understanding that federal officials are handling it in this case,” Melanie Amato, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Health, told CNN via email. “If Ohioans were at the debate or feel they were exposed in another setting, then we recommend that they get tested."
Earlier today: President Trump and the first lady have contracted Covid-19 following the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Joe Biden says he's had 2 Covid-19 tests since this morning
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Joe Biden announced that he has received two Covid-19 tests this morning, according to remarks he made during a visit to Grand Rapids, Michigan, this afternoon.
Biden is delivering remarks at the UFCW local 951 on building back the economy for working families.
Biden on Trump diagnosis: Bracing reminder to take coronavirus seriously
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent his "prayers for the health and safety" of President Trump and the first lady while speaking in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Biden said it is not a matter of politics, but a reminder of how serious the virus is.
"This is not a matter of politics. It's a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously. It's not going away automatically," Biden said.
The former vice president said he has had two Covid-19 tests taken since this morning. Biden tested negative for coronavirus earlier today. He shared the debate stage with Trump during Tuesday's debate.