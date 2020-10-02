Trump has been administered experimental treatment as a "precautionary measure"

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. headquarters in Tarrytown, New York in 2015. Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA/AP

President Trump has been administered a dose of experimental Regeneron treatment, according to a memorandum from the President’s physician.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” the physician writes.

The memo also says first lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.

Here's what the memo said:

"I release the following information with the Permission of President Donald J. Trump.

Following PCR-confirmation of the President’s diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps.

First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today."

Regeneron is a biotechnology company whose Covid antibody drug is currently in phase 3 trials. You can read more about the trial here.