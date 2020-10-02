Live TV
Trump tests positive for Covid

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

By Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:28 a.m. ET, October 2, 2020
16 min ago

Joe Biden "needs to be immediately tested," says CNN's chief medical correspondent

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden waits to greet local officials at Joey D’s Restaurant in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 30. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to be tested for Covid-19 after having been on the same stage as President Trump on Tuesday night for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, said CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

"He does need to be immediately tested. He has come in proximity to someone that has Covid," Gupta said.

Trump has not revealed any symptoms yet, and a White House statement said he and first lady Melania Trump are "both well."

But "as you well know, going back to (top aide) Hope Hicks, you can be contagious or more contagious before you develop some of the symptoms — the pre-symptomatic period," Gupta warned.

Biden and Trump both attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, though they stayed on different sides of the stage at their own podiums. Biden may have been standing far enough from Trump to avoid infection — but "if you are indoors, you could think of the virus like smoke," Gupta said. It's not clear if the two men interacted backstage or behind cameras.

17 min ago

White House officials knew Hope Hicks tested positive — but Trump still traveled for a fundraiser

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, following campaign events in New Jersey, on Thursday, October 1. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

As the nation reacts to the news of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump’s coronavirus diagnoses, some are also raising questions about the administration’s handling of the situation after top Trump aide Hope Hicks confirmed that she had tested positive.

A small group of White House officials knew by Thursday morning that Hicks had contracted Covid-19, according to CNN Correspondent Kaitlan Collins — but Trump still took a trip to New Jersey for a fundraiser, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany still held a news briefing at the White House on Thursday.

McEnany didn't wear a mask at the briefing, and made no mention of Hicks' diagnosis to reporters in the room, Collins said.

"So the question is going to be for the White House, why did the President still go to New Jersey, knowing that he could potentially put these people at risk, these donors and fund raisers? And of course, why did the press secretary still hold a briefing despite knowing she had come into contact with somebody who had just tested positive for coronavirus?" Collins said.

"She didn't even tell us. Didn't even tell reporters who were on the plane. And there are going to be serious questions about the White House keeping that information not just from the reporters in the room but also from the American people about the state of the health of the President and the people that he potentially came into contact with."

25 min ago

What world leaders and politicians are saying about Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

World leaders and politicians are reacting today to the news that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have coronavirus. 

Here's what some of them are saying:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted Covid-19 in the spring

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation

European Council President Charles Michel 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

 

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

 

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

The Kremlin

Speaking in a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We certainly wish President Trump a speedy recovery.”

26 min ago

Memo from Trump's doctor: The President and first lady are "both well at this time"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc

In a memo issued to reporters around 1 a.m. ET, President Trump's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, wrote he received confirmation of the positive tests on Thursday evening.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions," Conley wrote, without elaborating what assistance was being provided to the White House.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments," he wrote.

26 min ago

President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, September 29. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign.

The diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades. At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.

His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump's infection.

Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey. He did not appear ill, though did not speak to reporters as he walked into his residence.

If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:

  • Hope Hicks tests positive: Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One. A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington. A source familiar with Hicks' symptoms describes her as being achy and feeling pretty bad. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
  • Trump confirms he tested positive: Trump had initially tweeted late Thursday that he and the first lady were planning to quarantine after Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Trump later tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus, saying they would begin their quarantine and recovery process.
  • Melania Trump says they're "feeling good": First lady Melania Trump tweeted about her positive Covid-19 test results, saying, "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements," she said. "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
  • White House doctor confirms diagnosis: The President's physician, Sean P. Conley, confirmed the President and first lady's diagnosis in a memo. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote.