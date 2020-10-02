Vice president and second lady test negative for Covid-19
From CNN's Sam Fossum
Vice president Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to a statement tweeted by spokesperson Devin O'Malley.
He said the vice president is in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery:
34 min ago
Chris Christie says "no one was wearing masks" during Trump's debate prep
From CNN's Nicky Robertson
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Trump with presidential debate prep, said he had tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday morning, adding that he will be tested again this morning.
“No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the President during that period of time, the group was about 5 or 6 people in total,” Christie said.
He did not witness Trump or Hope Hicks suffering from any coronavirus symptoms while he was with them, Christie noted.
Christie added that he feels fine, and does not have any symptoms at this time.
43 min ago
Residence staff at White House "nervous," source says
From CNN's Kate Bennett
Staff at the White House Executive Residence are feeling “nervous” about news of the President and Melania Trump testing positive for Covid-19, a source tells CNN, adding residence staff are “very careful, but there is concern.” The first couple is currently in isolation inside the White House residence.
The residence is staffed by approximately 90 workers, including six butlers and eight ushers, multiple cooks, housekeepers, florists and other maintenance and support workers.
In March, CNN reported Melania Trump had reduced the size of the staff to only essential workers, sending the rest home, only coming in on an as-needed basis.
In April, CNN reported she required all of the residence staff to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The White House has 132 rooms and is 55,000 square feet.
48 min ago
Biden will be tested for coronavirus this morning
From CNN’s Jamie Gangel
In light of President Trump's positive test, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to get tested for coronavirus this morning, according to a source familiar with his plans.
Earlier this week, President Trump and Biden shared the debate stage during the first presidential debate. The candidates did not shake hands with each other and did not shake hands with the moderator. Biden nor Trump wore masks on stage.
According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, everyone attending the debate at Case Western Reserve University, would undergo testing for Covid-19 and follow other health safety protocols.
55 min ago
Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis spurs national security concerns, ex-DHS official says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, says that President Trump having coronavirus also sparks national security concerns.
“You have key agents that are responsible for protecting him that now likely have to also go into quarantine. So you have new shifts of agents coming in. … There's going to be an extensive contact tracing effort, and this isn't just a contact tracing effort for anyone. It's a contact tracing effort for the commander in chief,” Taylor said on CNN’s “New Day.”
“There's a broader issue here regarding continuity of government,” he said.
Taylor said that while he was in the DHS, there were trainings to prepare for situations where leadership might be affected from doing their jobs.
“The thing that very few of us have talked about publicly and hoped never happened is that that lax approach to the Covid-19 pandemic might actually have an affect on the stability of the federal government. We are now in that situation,” he said.
Taylor said that while he wishes the President a speedy recovery, “we have to consider the possibility that this may affect, again, his ability to carry out the duties of his office. That's a big concern. It's something that this White House wasn't preparing for, in my view.”
Taylor said officials also need to keep an eye on foreign actors looking to capitalize on this moment.
“Senior national security officials are watching to make sure that our foreign adversaries don't find a way to exploit this health crisis that's reached the highest levels of the US government,” he added.
55 min ago
Ohio governor sends best wishes to the President and first lady
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.
"Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for Covid-19."
"Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health," he said.
1 hr 15 min ago
President Trump tested positive for coronavirus. Here's what we know.
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins, Betsy Klein, Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning, an extraordinary development coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his reelection campaign.
The diagnosis amounts to the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades. At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.
His infection with the disease could prove destabilizing in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump's infection.
Trump was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey. He did not appear ill, though did not speak to reporters as he walked into his residence.
If you're just reading in now, here's what you need to know:
Hope Hicks tests positive: Hicks has traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One. A source close to Hicks told CNN that she is experiencing symptoms and is back in Washington. A source familiar with Hicks' symptoms describes her as being achy and feeling pretty bad. CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.
Trump confirms he tested positive: Trump had initially tweeted late Thursday that he and the first lady were planning to quarantine after Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Trump later tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus, saying they would begin their quarantine and recovery process.
Melania Trump says they're "feeling good": First lady Melania Trump tweeted about her positive Covid-19 test results, saying, "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements," she said. "Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
White House doctor confirms diagnosis: The President's physician, Sean P. Conley, confirmed the President and first lady's diagnosis in a memo. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote.
56 min ago
WHO director-general wishes Trump and first lady "full and speedy recovery"
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization's director-general, wished President Trump and first lady Melania Trump a "full and speedy recovery" on Friday.
Trump tweeted early Friday that he and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 and will begin to quarantine immediately.
In May, Trump announced the decision to withdraw the United States from WHO. The withdrawal, which goes into effect July 6, 2021, has drawn criticism from some bipartisan lawmakers, medical associations, advocacy groups and allies abroad.
1 hr 33 min ago
Dr. Sanjay Gupta says the odds are very much in Trump's favor
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
Given President Trump’s age and his pre-existing conditions, he’s going to be at increased risk after he tested positive for Covid-19. However, the odds are in his favor, CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.
"The odds are very much in his favor. I don't want to unsettle people too much with this. You know, greater than 90% - 95% chance that he will get through this, still," he said on CNN's New Day.
Trump has several risk factors for more severe Covid-19 symptoms, including his age and body mass index. Men are also more likely to suffer severe illness from coronavirus than women.
Moving forward, the President needs to be in isolation "for probably up to two weeks," Gupta said.
Some context from Gupta: Isolation is different than quarantine. Isolation is for people who are infected with the virus. They've got to be isolated. All the people that he came in contact with, had close contact with — more than 15 minutes, within 6 feet — they need to be quarantined, not just tested. Tests can come back false negative. They need to be quarantined.
"We're talking about the highest levels of government. There's a lot of people [who] today will learn that they need to be in quarantine for possibly the next two weeks," he added.