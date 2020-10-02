Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner test negative for the virus

The US military has not changed any alert levels following the president testing positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff told CNN.

“There has been no change to our alert levels. The US military stands ready to defend our country and its citizens. There is no change to the readiness and capability of our armed forces,” the spokesman said.

President Trump’s most senior military adviser, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, last saw Trump on Sunday night at a Gold Star Mothers event, according to an administration official. The source noted this is likely outside incubation period.

Milley is regularly tested and follows all CDC protocols and guidelines.