The so-called omnibus spending bill includes measures that bar a host of federal agencies from engaging with Russia and sanctions the country for a vast series of grievances.

It's latest attempt by Congress to take a harder stance on Russia than what the White House has been willing to take so far. Trump reluctantly signed a bill sanctioning Russia in August after both houses of Congress overwhelmingly passed the measure. The Trump administration blew through two key deadlines in the bill, though, and just this month announced new sanctions against Russia that were meant to be rolled out in January.

But this new bill is chock full of messages to Russia. Read them here.