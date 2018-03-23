(Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump is threatening a veto of the spending bill, which we all know won't happen. But he is fuming about the bill today, an official said, particularly the news coverage he's watching this morning that says his immigration priorities won't be fully funded.

"He doesn't like it," the official said, who described the President's mood as "venting" more than seriously considering a veto.

As we discuss this, we should note that the President was barely engaged in this process on the front end. He has spent far more time this week — and for the last several weeks — on a variety of other matters unrelated to governing or the spending bill.

The point here: POTUS is simply trying to change the optics here and blame Congress for not funding his wall. He won't veto it, but this threat allows him to act like he's trying to follow through on his pledge.