Meanwhile, some members of the House WANT Trump to veto this bill
The House Freedom Caucus tweeted this morning that it had sent a letter to President Trump, urging him not to support the bill.
"As you know, the American people sent a loud and clear message in the 2016 election — they are tried of business as usual in Washington, D.C.," the letter read.
Congresswoman: "Trump's veto position is ridiculous"
In his fuming tweet this morning, Trump blamed the Democrats for not including DACA in the spending bill.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said that was "ridiculous."
Official: Trump is venting, not vetoing
President Trump is threatening a veto of the spending bill, which we all know won't happen. But he is fuming about the bill today, an official said, particularly the news coverage he's watching this morning that says his immigration priorities won't be fully funded.
"He doesn't like it," the official said, who described the President's mood as "venting" more than seriously considering a veto.
As we discuss this, we should note that the President was barely engaged in this process on the front end. He has spent far more time this week — and for the last several weeks — on a variety of other matters unrelated to governing or the spending bill.
The point here: POTUS is simply trying to change the optics here and blame Congress for not funding his wall. He won't veto it, but this threat allows him to act like he's trying to follow through on his pledge.
These Trump administration officials have been saying the President would sign this bill
Trump threatened to veto this bill in a tweet this morning, but these top White House officials had said he would sign it.
Mick Mulvaney: The director of the Office of Management and Budget told reporters on Thursday that the bill "funds his (Trump's) priorities." "Let's cut right to the chase: Is the President going to sign the bill? The answer is yes," he said. "Is it perfect? No," Mulvaney added. "Is it exactly what we asked for in the budget? No. Were we ever going to get that? No. That is not how the process works."
Mike Pence: Also Thursday, the Vice President touted the border wall funding included in the bill during a trip to New Hampshire. "With $1.6 billion included in the spending bill that arrives on President Trump's desk tomorrow, we're going to start to build that wall," he said to applause.
Marc Short: Spotted in the West Wing Friday morning, the White House legislative affairs director did not appear alarmed by the President's tweet. "I think we'll be OK," he told CNN.
What happened last night
While you were sleeping, the Senate passed a $1.3 trillion spending bull to keep the government open through September.
The move came after a bit of drama. GOP Sen. Rand Paul said he was frustrated with the bill, and live tweeted portions of it while he read through it.
Trump threatens to veto spending bill
This morning President Trump threatened Friday to veto the $1.3 trillion spending bill that Congress passed just after midnight. Trump cited concerns that the legislation does not include a solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program or sufficient funding for a border wall.