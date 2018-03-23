US President Donald Trump speaks about the spending bill during a press conference in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on March 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Trump signs the spending billBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump calls for line-item veto of spending bills, which has been deemed unconstitutional
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump said he is calling on Congress to give him a “line-item veto” for all government spending bills.
The Supreme Court has previously found that the line-item veto violated the Presentment Clause of the Constitution, which says the President does not have the power to unilaterally amend or repeal legislation (Clinton v. City of New York).
Trump also spoke about why the bill was so large, saying, “it became so big because we need to take care of our military,” as well as blaming Democrats.
Trump again calls for Senate to "get rid of the filibuster rule"
President Trump returned to criticism he floated since the fight over Obamacare and called for the Senate to "get rid of the filibuster rule" and " go to 51 votes."
He said that was the only way to "have really sustained, continued success."
Most senators oppose giving up the special Senate tool, which was designed to ensure the minority party has some say in the legislative process.
Trump: "I will never sign another bill like this again"
President Trump said he has signed the 2,232-page omnibus spending bill — but warns he will never do this again.
"There are a lot of things we shouldn't have had in this bill but we were, in a sense, forced if we want to build our military, we were forced to have," Trump said.
"There are some things we should have in the bill. But I say to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again."
Trump: "I have signed this omnibus budget bill"
President Trump says he has signed the spending bill, avoiding a shutdown. But he isn't happy about it.
"Therefore, as a matter of national security, I've signed this omnibus budget bill. There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about in this bill," Trump said.
Trump calls the spending bill a "ridiculous situation"
President Trump, while making a statement about the spending bill, pointed to the large stack of papers (more than 2,000 sheets of paper, in fact) and called it a "ridiculous situation that took place over the last week."
Now: Trump speaks about the bill
President Trump is making a statement about the spending bill any moment. In the meantime, his aides have set up the massive bill in the room where press is waiting.
Two sources say the President will sign the spending bill
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Two sources say President Trump will sign the omnibus spending bill at the 1 p.m. ET event, after his earlier veto threat.
The President may take questions during the signing.
Trump is making a 1 p.m. statement on the spending bill
President Trump just announced a surprise 1 p.m. statement to address the spending bill, which he has threatened to veto.
We're not sure what this means for the previously scheduled 1 p.m. White House press briefing -- if Trump is simply appearing at the briefing, preempting it, or if this is business as usual -- but we'll keep you posted and cover the event either way.
What's in the bill: New punishment for Russia
From CNN's Dan Merica
The so-called omnibus spending bill includes measures that bar a host of federal agencies from engaging with Russia and sanctions the country for a vast series of grievances.
It's latest attempt by Congress to take a harder stance on Russia than what the White House has been willing to take so far. Trump reluctantly signed a bill sanctioning Russia in August after both houses of Congress overwhelmingly passed the measure. The Trump administration blew through two key deadlines in the bill, though, and just this month announced new sanctions against Russia that were meant to be rolled out in January.
But this new bill is chock full of messages to Russia. Read them here.