Trump calls for line-item veto of spending bills, which has been deemed unconstitutional

President Trump said he is calling on Congress to give him a “line-item veto” for all government spending bills.

The Supreme Court has previously found that the line-item veto violated the Presentment Clause of the Constitution, which says the President does not have the power to unilaterally amend or repeal legislation (Clinton v. City of New York).

Trump also spoke about why the bill was so large, saying, “it became so big because we need to take care of our military,” as well as blaming Democrats.