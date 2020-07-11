Roger Stone's attorney praises Trump's decision, calling it an "act of mercy"
From CNN's Sara Murray
Roger Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, applauded President Trump for “this act of mercy.”
“Mr. Stone is incredibly honored that President Trump used his awesome and unique power under the Constitution of the United States for this act of mercy. Mr. and Mrs. Stone appreciate all the consideration the President gave to this matter,” Smith said.
Trump on Friday commuted Stone's prison sentence. Stone, 67, was scheduled to report to a federal prison camp in Georgia on Tuesday. He had pleaded for help from the President in recent weeks, calling his surrender a death sentence because of coronavirus inside the federal prison system.
He was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison in February.
White House confirms that clemency has been granted to Roger Stone
Stone "is a victim of the Russia hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency," the White House said in its statement.
The White House claims the charges against Stone "were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice."
The 67-year-old had covered up records that would have revealed he sought to reach WikiLeaks in 2016 to help Trump, lied about the effort when he testified to a Republican-led congressional committee, then threatened another congressional witness, according to the charges brought by Special counsel Robert Mueller and the DC US Attorney's Office.
What you need to know about the Roger Stone case
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Katelyn Polantz and Sara Murray
Stone was convicted last year as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. The Justice Department prosecutors explained in court Stone had lied to protect Trump. Trump's knowledge of Stone's efforts to get leaked Democratic documents in 2016 was a major question in the Mueller investigation, that Democrats on Capitol Hill still want to investigate.
The trial: Prosecutors argued to a jury that Stone threatened a witness and lied in part to protect the President. The jury agreed, finding Stone guilty of all seven counts he faced.
The sentence: Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the DC District Court sentenced him to 40 months in prison in February. He was due to begin that sentence on Tuesday.
Trump commutes Roger Stone’s prison sentence
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, Katelyn Polantz and Sara Murray
President Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone, sparing Stone from setting foot in prison following his conviction for lying to Congress in part to protect Trump during the Russia investigation.
Three sources told CNN that Trump called Stone Friday and the two had a brief conversation. Trump told him he was commuting his sentence and Stone thanked him. The call lasted a few minutes, sources said.
Stone, 67, was scheduled to report to a federal prison camp in Georgia on Tuesday. He had pleaded for help from the President in recent weeks, calling his surrender a death sentence because of coronavirus inside the federal prison system.
Stone is still challenging in an appeals court the fairness of the jury that unanimously found him guilty on seven counts last year. Trump's action on Friday only wipes away Stone's sentence, meaning his felony conviction stands and his appeal may continue on.