The White House has confirmed that President Trump has commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, his friend and former political adviser, according to a statement.

Stone "is a victim of the Russia hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency," the White House said in its statement.

The White House claims the charges against Stone "were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice."

Some context: Stone was indicted in January 2019 when armed FBI agents arrested him at his Florida home.

The 67-year-old had covered up records that would have revealed he sought to reach WikiLeaks in 2016 to help Trump, lied about the effort when he testified to a Republican-led congressional committee, then threatened another congressional witness, according to the charges brought by Special counsel Robert Mueller and the DC US Attorney's Office.