Voting booths filled the the Ward Five Community Center during the New Hampshire primary in Concord, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday's live town hall audience will be made up of Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the GOP primary.

This is Trump’s third trip to the Granite State since launching his campaign last fall. He handily won the primaries there in 2016 and 2020 before losing the state in both general elections.

New Hampshire is the second state to vote in the Republican presidential nominating calendar — but after the Iowa caucuses, it’s the first primary to take place.

The Granite State has long prized its role in vetting presidential contenders, and state law protects that status: Secretary of State David Scanlan is required to set a primary date a week ahead of any other “similar contests” elsewhere on the map. Democrats have reshuffled their primary calendar, leaving some dates in flux, but the GOP has maintained New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status.

Though New Hampshire is among the smallest states in delegate counts, it has a history of propelling primary winners forward toward Super Tuesday with momentum — and winnowing out candidates who fail to gain traction there.

The winners of the last two competitive New Hampshire Republican presidential primaries, Mitt Romney in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016 went on to win the party’s nomination.

New Hampshire’s primary allows “undeclared” voters — those who are not registered as Democrats or Republicans — to choose which primary they participate in. It’s a key voting bloc since about two-in-five New Hampshire voters are undeclared.

The process has its quirks: Three tiny locations, Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, vote at midnight and report their tiny numbers of votes immediately. Those vote tallies aren’t large enough sample sizes to be indicative of anything, but they are the only known results for nearly 20 hours, until polls elsewhere close that evening.