President Joe Biden will visit the private home of one of his supporters in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday and participate in a campaign organizing meeting there as he works to build out his reelection infrastructure in a key battleground state.
The visit to Saginaw comes amid a blitz of campaign travel for Biden as the general election gets underway. In the past week, he'll have made stops in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan, with more travel planned over the coming days.
In each place, he’s paid special attention to the on-the-ground organization that his campaign says is ramping up as the rematch with Donald Trump gets underway.
The president’s campaign recently said it was hiring 350 new staffers and opening 100 new offices as part of a month-long ramp-up of operations. They say Biden and other top officials, including the vice president, are “engaging the grassroots army that will deliver us to victory in November.”
“This is how we are going to win again,” Biden said Wednesday in Milwaukee, the first stop on his two-state swing through the Great Lakes region. “A lot of you helped me in 2020, and we made sure he was a loser and is a loser and we’re going to make sure that happens again, right?”
In Saginaw, with a high concentration of Black and Latino voters, Biden hopes to reconstitute the coalition that helped propel him to the White House in 2020.
He’ll deliver remarks laying out “the stark contrast between his agenda of lowering costs for Michiganders and Donald Trump's attacks on working families in the state,” according to a campaign official.