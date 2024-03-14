Audio
Live Updates

Trump classified documents case hearing

By Dan Berman and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 9:37 a.m. ET, March 14, 2024
1 min ago

Trump is juggling a busy legal calendar while also being the GOP's presumptive presidential nominee

From CNN staff

Former President Donald Trump has secured enough delegates to become the Republican presumptive presidential nominee.

As he moves ahead to the November rematch against President Joe Biden, Trump is also juggling a busy election calendar and multiple legal events related to the four criminal indictments he faces.

He is expected to be in court in Florida for a hearing related to the classified documents case against him and others.

Here's a look at how his colliding calendar is shaping up so far:

5 min ago

Fact Check: Trump has made false claims about the Presidential Records Act before

From CNN's Daniel Dale and Homles Lybrand

Donald Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago on March 5,.
Donald Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago on March 5,. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A Florida judge overseeing the case against former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents has set apart an entire day on Thursday to hear arguments on whether the case should be thrown out. His lawyers are expected to argue that Trump had presidential classification powers. 

Trump has claimed before that he was abiding by the relevant law, the Presidential Records Act, by engaging in a post-presidency negotiation with the National Archives and Records Administration about returning documents. 

Facts FirstNothing in the Presidential Records Act suggests that there should be a negotiation between a former president and the National Archives and Records Administration over what presidential records should be turned over to NARA and when — much less that there should have been a months-long battle after NARA first sought the return of records from Trump in 2021. The law simply says that when a president leaves office NARA assumes control of all presidential records.

Jason R. Baron, former director of litigation at NARA and now a professor at the University of Maryland, said in an email: “Under the Presidential Records Act, at noon on January 20, 2021, all presidential records of the Trump White House by operation of law came into the legal custody of the Archivist of the United States. The Act does not provide for or contemplate that a former President can ‘negotiate’ the terms of surrendering physical custody of records that are properly owned by the American people.”

Timothy Naftali, a CNN presidential historian, New York University professor and former director of the Richard Nixon presidential library, said in an email: “The determination of what is a presidential document, and therefore public property, in the PRA isn’t subject to negotiation. Congress determined the definitions in 1978. I do not understand what the former president is referring to when he mentions a process of negotiation with NARA."

10 min ago

Meanwhile, a judge could rule soon on whether to remove District Attorney Willis from Georgia's election case

From CNN's Nick Valencia and Jason Morris

While a judge in Florida hears arguments to dismiss charges in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, the presiding judge in the former president's Georgia election subversion case says he is on track to order this week on whether to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"I plan to stick to my timeline," Superior Court of Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee told CNN on Wednesday.

McAfee told the court at the end of the Willis disqualification hearings on March 1 that he would take at least two weeks to decide Willis’ fate prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 14 of his co-defendants.  

Trump and others in the case are seeking to disqualify Willis after accusing her of financially benefiting by hiring her special prosecutor in the case, Nathan Wade, with whom she became romantically involved.

“I am calling as best I can and the law as I understand it. So, I still feel like I’m on track to having that done by the deadline that I put on myself,” McAfee said in an interview last week on WSB Radio in Atlanta

15 min ago

Key witness in Mar-a-Lago investigation says he unknowingly helped move classified documents

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Kaitlan Collins and Jeremy Herb

Former Mar-a-Lago employee Brian Butler sits down for an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
Former Mar-a-Lago employee Brian Butler sits down for an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. CNN

A longtime Mar-a-Lago employee who is a central witness in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents is speaking publicly because he believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.

Brian Butler, who is referenced as “Trump Employee 5” in the classified documents indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith, told CNN in an exclusive interview earlier this week that he doesn’t believe the criminal case against Trump is a “witch hunt,” as the former president has claimed.

Butler gave testimony to federal investigators that informed crucial portions of last year’s criminal obstruction charges against Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta, a personal aide to Trump, and Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Mar-a-Lago who had been Butler’s closest friend until recently.

Butler, who was employed at Mar-a-Lago for 20 years, told CNN how he unknowingly helped Nauta deliver boxes of classified information from Mar-a-Lago to the former president’s plane in June 2022 — the same day that Trump and his attorney were meeting with the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago about the classified documents.

Butler says Nauta and De Oliveira loaded a vehicle before driving it to the West Palm Beach airport. Butler arrived with his own car filled with Trump family luggage, then helped Nauta load Trump’s plane with the luggage — as well as bankers boxes of documents. Butler says he didn’t realize the boxes contained anything out of the ordinary.

Read more about Butler's time at Mar-a-Lago and the documents case.

17 min ago

Biden heads to Michigan today to campaign as Trump faces key hearing in Florida 

From CNN’s Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden will visit the private home of one of his supporters in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday and participate in a campaign organizing meeting there as he works to build out his reelection infrastructure in a key battleground state.

The visit to Saginaw comes amid a blitz of campaign travel for Biden as the general election gets underway. In the past week, he'll have made stops in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan, with more travel planned over the coming days.

In each place, he’s paid special attention to the on-the-ground organization that his campaign says is ramping up as the rematch with Donald Trump gets underway.

The president’s campaign recently said it was hiring 350 new staffers and opening 100 new offices as part of a month-long ramp-up of operations. They say Biden and other top officials, including the vice president, are “engaging the grassroots army that will deliver us to victory in November.”

“This is how we are going to win again,” Biden said Wednesday in Milwaukee, the first stop on his two-state swing through the Great Lakes region. “A lot of you helped me in 2020, and we made sure he was a loser and is a loser and we’re going to make sure that happens again, right?”

In Saginaw, with a high concentration of Black and Latino voters, Biden hopes to reconstitute the coalition that helped propel him to the White House in 2020.

He’ll deliver remarks laying out “the stark contrast between his agenda of lowering costs for Michiganders and Donald Trump's attacks on working families in the state,” according to a campaign official.

28 min ago

Key things to know about the Mar-a-Lago documents case against Trump

From CNN's Devan Cole

Mar-A-Lago is seen on August 9, 2022.
Mar-A-Lago is seen on August 9, 2022. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be in court in Florida today for a hearing over this alleged mishandling of classified documents, a source told CNN. This case is one of four criminal cases Trump is facing, although it’s unclear when it will go to trial.

Here's what to know about this case:

  • What the case is about: The case centers around Trump’s handling of classified documents after his presidency and his resistance to the government’s attempts to retrieve the materials he took to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Trump’s personal aide, Walt Nauta, and Carlos de Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago’s property manager, have also been charged. All three have pleaded not guilty.
  • What happened before the charges: Before the initial charges against Trump were brought in June 2023, officials had tried – and failed – throughout 2021 and 2022 to get back the documents in Trump’s possession. The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, said in early 2022 that at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from the estate, including some that were classified.
  • What was in the documents: The indictment unveiled last June claims that Trump retained documents related to national defense that were classified at the highest levels and some so sensitive that they required special handling. DOJ has singled out 31 documents — one for each of the 31 willful retention counts that Trump is facing. Several of the records concern the military capabilities of various countries, prosecutors say.
  • Where the case stands now: Judge Aileen Cannon is reconsidering the trial start date, which was initially set for late May. At a hearing earlier this month, attorneys for Trump told the judge that the case should wait until after the 2024 election. Trump's lawyers are also arguing that the entire case should be tossed out.
40 min ago

Judge in Trump case will have one key thing to consider: could Trump keep any documents he wanted?

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz and Tierney Sneed

On Thursday, Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith will have the chance to debate in court Trump’s most-cited legal argument in the classified documents case against him: whether as president, he was allowed to keep any documents he wanted.

Trump’s legal team have argued in several court filings that charges against the former president should be dismissed because, they claim, Trump had unfettered authority as president to decide what documents from his time in the White House he could keep as his personal records.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, has set apart an entire day to hear arguments on whether the prosecution should be thrown out on the basis of Trump’s claims about his presidential classification powers.

The hearing comes at a major inflection in the case. In the coming days and weeks, Cannon could rule on several big issues, including setting a new trial date – and whether it comes before the November election – as well as if Trump will get an evidentiary hearing over additional discovery he wants in the case from President Joe Biden’s White House, the FBI and beyond.

Trump is facing dozens of charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, and for obstructing the Justice Department’s investigation. He has pleaded not guilty.

Read more about what Trump's attorneys will argue.

40 min ago

Trump is expected to attend hearing in classified documents case today

From CNN's Alayna Treene and Kristen Holmes

Donald Trump hosts a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on March 9.
Donald Trump hosts a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on March 9. Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Thursday's hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, in the case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, three sources familiar with his plans tell CNN.  

Trump also attended a hearing in the case earlier this month, during which his attorneys and special counsel Jack Smith's team sparred over a potential trial date. 

As of now, Trump is not expected to speak to the media or deliver remarks around his appearance, the sources said. 