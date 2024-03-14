Donald Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago on March 5,. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A Florida judge overseeing the case against former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents has set apart an entire day on Thursday to hear arguments on whether the case should be thrown out. His lawyers are expected to argue that Trump had presidential classification powers.

Trump has claimed before that he was abiding by the relevant law, the Presidential Records Act, by engaging in a post-presidency negotiation with the National Archives and Records Administration about returning documents.

Facts First: Nothing in the Presidential Records Act suggests that there should be a negotiation between a former president and the National Archives and Records Administration over what presidential records should be turned over to NARA and when — much less that there should have been a months-long battle after NARA first sought the return of records from Trump in 2021. The law simply says that when a president leaves office NARA assumes control of all presidential records.

Jason R. Baron, former director of litigation at NARA and now a professor at the University of Maryland, said in an email: “Under the Presidential Records Act, at noon on January 20, 2021, all presidential records of the Trump White House by operation of law came into the legal custody of the Archivist of the United States. The Act does not provide for or contemplate that a former President can ‘negotiate’ the terms of surrendering physical custody of records that are properly owned by the American people.”

Timothy Naftali, a CNN presidential historian, New York University professor and former director of the Richard Nixon presidential library, said in an email: “The determination of what is a presidential document, and therefore public property, in the PRA isn’t subject to negotiation. Congress determined the definitions in 1978. I do not understand what the former president is referring to when he mentions a process of negotiation with NARA."