
The funeral for Alexey Navalny

Israel-Hamas war

Hearings in Florida and Georgia on Trump's criminal cases

Updated 8:34 a.m. ET, March 1, 2024
Judge denies efforts by Trump co-defendants to see classified material in Mar-a-Lago documents case

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

The judge presiding over the Mar-a-Lago documents case on Tuesday denied efforts by Donald Trump’s co-defendants to view the classified records they allegedly moved around the former president’s Florida residence for him.

The men, political aide Walt Nauta and property staffer Carlos De Oliveira, wanted to view the classified records to prepare their trial defenses against obstruction of justice charges. They are accused of helping Trump conceal documents he unlawfully kept in Florida after he left the presidency.

The decision from Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon resolves a protracted battle that stood to hamper movement toward a trial, days before the judge revisits her calendar to see if Trump and the two men can be tried before summer.

After several confidential hearings in her courthouse in recent weeks, including one that Trump attended, Cannon ruled in favor of the special counsel’s office, which argued De Oliveira and Nauta didn’t need to see the records that were in the boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

"The Court finds that the Special Counsel has met his burden to withhold from Defendants Nauta and De Oliveira personally all classified discovery produced to date," Cannon wrote in her ruling on Tuesday, noting one exception related to a particular document connected to one of the charges against Nauta.

The judge held several hearings last month — all in secret, with the prosecutors and defense appearing separately before her in all but one proceeding. The hearings are part of legally necessary court oversight related to the use of classified information in the case.

On Friday, the court will hold a hearing to address scheduling and more legal matters in the case, which is currently set to go to trial in May.

Federal prosecutors propose pushing back classified documents trial of Trump to July 8

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

Special Counsel Jack Smith and attorneys for former President Donald Trump proposed moving the trial in the classified documents case later into the summer in court filings Thursday.

Smith said he believes that Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliviera, should go to trial on July 8, 2024. 

Attorneys for the three defendants proposed that Trump and De Oliviera’s trial begins on August 12, 2024, while Nauta’s trial begins September 9, 2024. 

Even so, Trump’s attorneys reiterated that they believe that Trump can’t have a fair trial before the presidential election, highlighting political dates in their filing where they say the former president needs to be on the campaign trail like the Republican National Convention. 

The case is currently scheduled to go to trial in May 2024, though District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, is expected to address the date in a hearing Thursday.

The schedule for Trump’s several criminal cases are still largely up in the air.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over whether Trump benefits from presidential immunity in regards to the 2020 presidential election interference case, and any decision from the high court could affect the course of classified documents case too.

Key takeaways from Fani Willis’ stunning testimony in Georgia

From CNN's Marshall Cohen, Devan Cole, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz

The Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump and 14 of his allies took a stunning turn on February 15 when two top prosecutors testified under oath about their romantic relationship at a hearing triggered by allegations of self-dealing that have the potential to derail the entire effort.

The all-day hearing escalated steadily, culminating with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis taking the witness stand for a combative brawl with defense attorneys that drew several rebukes from the judge.

Here are takeaways from the hearing that was at times jaw-dropping, awkward and strikingly personal:

  • Willis' defiant afternoon: Things quickly went off the rails. Willis didn’t act much like a traditional witness on the stand and was more like a prosecutor, arguing with the defense attorneys, raising objections, making legal arguments and even having exchanges with Judge Scott McAfee. She even raised her voice at one point. This led to a few rebukes from McAfee. Willis repeatedly accused some of the defense attorneys of peddling lies — before and after the judge’s admonishment. 
  • Willis says she's not on trial: Willis seized several opportunities to defend herself. “You think I’m on trial,” Willis said, in her sharpest pushback of the day. “These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” she added, pointing toward the table of attorneys representing defendants in the criminal case. “I’m not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.” She later slammed the defense attorneys, calling them “confused” and “intrusive.”
  • Huge distraction from Trump's charges: Nothing that happened on February 15 undercut the factual allegations against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, or the other GOP allies who are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election. But the hearing shifted the conversation away from those allegations and away from Trump’s legal woes for now.

Read more from Willis' testimony.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen, Jason Morris, Nick Valencia, Hannah Rabinowitz, Maxime Tamsett, Shirin Faqiri, Jim Rogers, Sarah Davis, Eva Roytburg and Fabiana Chaparro contributed to this report.