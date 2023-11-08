Ivanka Trump attends a meeting at the White House in 2020. Doug Mills/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is testifying Wednesday in the former president’s civil fraud trial as the final witness for the New York attorney general’s office.

While Ivanka Trump is no longer a defendant in Attorney General Letitia James’ case after an appellate court removed her as a defendant earlier this year, she is still likely to be pressed about her role securing financing for properties when she worked at the Trump Organization, as well as the valuation of an apartment she leased in one of her father’s Manhattan buildings.

Her testimony comes after her father’s Monday appearance on the witness stand, in which the former president badgered the judge and the attorney general with political attacks that frequently irked Judge Arthur Engoron.

There may not be as many fireworks with Ivanka Trump’s appearance Wednesday, but there has been plenty of drama surrounding her testimony. She had filed a motion to quash the subpoena requiring her testimony, but Engoron ruled she was required to testify. An appellate court denied her motion for a stay, despite her saying it would be difficult to appear during a school week.

Ivanka Trump’s brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who are co-defendants in the case, testified last week.

Here’s what to watch for during her testimony:

Ivanka Trump is knowledgeable about allegations included in the civil fraud trial, where the attorney general is seeking $250 million in damages and to bar Trump from doing business in the state.

She worked at the Trump Organization as an executive before moving to the White House as a senior aide along with her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2017.

The initial lawsuit filed by the attorney general last September pointed to Ivanka Trump’s involvement in securing a loan for purchasing Trump’s Doral golf course in Florida and Chicago properties in 2012, which the attorney general alleges were extended in part because of Trump’s personal financial statements that inflated his assets.

“On each of those transactions with Deutsche Bank, Ms. Trump was aware that the transactions included a personal guaranty from Mr. Trump that required him to provide annual Statements of Financial Condition and certifications,” the complaint states.

Trump was asked Monday to verify that he signed those loan agreements and he understood they included clauses requiring a minimum net worth and annual financial statements.

Ivanka was also involved in the bidding on the Old Post Office in Washington, DC, which Trump converted to a hotel before selling the property last year.

