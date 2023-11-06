Former President Donald Trump has arrived at a New York courthouse to face questions in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his business.
Trump to testify in New York civil fraud trial
Trump arrives to court ahead of testimony
Trump's 2 adult sons testified last week in the trial. Here's what they said in court
The New York Attorney General’s office pressed Donald Trump’s two adult sons last week about their knowledge of and involvement with the former president’s financial statements during some of the most significant and tense days of the fraud trial.
The back-to-back appearances Thursday from Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — who both helped run the Trump Organization while their father was in the White House — came ahead of the former president’s own testimony on Monday.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are co-defendants in the case, along with their father, the Trump Org., and several company executives.
Lawyers with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office presented evidence last Thursday intended to challenge claims that the brothers were not involved with the former president’s statements of financial condition – which the judge has already ruled fraudulently inflated Donald Trump’s net worth to obtain favorable loan terms.
Here are some key takeaways from the day in court:
Eric Trump confronted with emails showing his work on Trump’s finances: Assistant Attorney General Andrew Amer’s examination grew tense as he pressed Eric Trump about his understanding of his father’s financial statements that were used to support real estate transactions and confronted him with a series of emails dating back to 2010.
Eric Trump acknowledged he provided information to former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney, who is also a co-defendant in the trial. But he tried to distinguish between specific statements of financial condition — his father’s personal financial statements at the heart of the civil case — and general financial records for the company.
The distinction is relevant because Donald Trump’s statements of finances are the documents that the attorney general pointed to as evidence that he inflated the values of his properties to boost his net worth — and obtain favorable loan terms.
An expert witness for the attorney general testified Wednesday the Trump Organization saved $168 million thanks to the loan rates obtained with the help of fraudulent information.
Donald Trump Jr. said he relied on accountants: Donald Trump Jr. repeatedly said he relied on his accountants and was not involved with the preparations of financial statements for his father, even though he signed them as a trustee of his father’s revocable trust.
He testified that he didn’t draft the financial statements, and when he certified them as a trustee, he relied on the Trump Organization accounting and legal teams that he said assured him they were accurate to sign.
The attorney general’s office and Trump’s lawyers got into a lengthy back-and-forth over attorney-client privilege after Faherty asked what steps the Trump Organization had taken once the attorney general’s investigation into the company began in 2019.
Some internal policies and methodologies “have been bolstered” since the investigation began, Trump Jr. said. One of those changes, he said, was hiring a chief financial officer who is a certified public accountant.
Trump en route to court to testify in civil fraud trial
Former President Donald Trump’s motorcade has departed Trump Tower and is now heading to the courthouse where he will take the stand and testify in the New York attorney general's ongoing civil fraud trial against him and his business.
Court is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Why this case matters to Trump
The civil case is important to Donald Trump because it strikes at the heart of his persona as a billionaire real estate tycoon: The New York attorney general is accusing the former president of inflating his net worth to save hundreds of millions of dollars.
The case also has real consequences for the Trump Organization: New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to bar Trump from doing business in the state and to dissolve his companies.
The attorney general has accused Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and several company executives of inflating Trump’s net worth by as much as $3.6 billion to obtain better terms on commercial real estate loans and insurance policies. An expert witness for the attorney general testifying last week alleged the ill-gotten gains totaled $168 million.
Trump’s lawyers have disputed the allegations, arguing that asset valuations are highly subjective. They’ve also attacked the proceedings in Judge Arthur Engoron's courtroom as biased against the former president, signaling a plan to appeal.
Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testified last week, distancing themselves from the preparation of the president’s annual “statements of financial condition” in which the values of Trump’s properties are alleged to have been inflated.
His former lawyer Michael Cohen’s testified that Trump directed him and Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer, to inflate the property values, though he then contradicted himself and said that Trump had not specifically told him to do so, but it was implied what he should do. Weisselberg testified that the meeting never happened.
While Trump has claimed that Cohen’s contradictions clear him, Engoron “absolutely denied” a motion from Trump’s attorneys to dismiss the case, saying there was still a pile of evidence beyond Cohen.
A guide to the developments in Trump’s galaxy of legal problems
Try to keep track of the galaxy of former President Donald Trump’s legal problems.
A judge in New York will hear Trump explain on Monday, under oath and in a witness box, why his company inflated the value of his assets when he was trying to secure loans.
A judge in Colorado heard testimony last week from January 6, 2021, rally organizers as she considers whether Trump engaged in an insurrection against the US and thus should be disqualified from the presidential ballot in 2024.
A federal appeals court in Washington, DC, temporarily froze a limited gag order placed on the former president by the judge overseeing his forthcoming federal election subversion trial.
A federal judge in Florida signaled she may postpone the federal criminal trial against Trump that she’s overseeing – the one regarding his treatment of classified material that was, among other places, kept in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort – because how could his lawyers keep up with all of this?
Trump denies any wrongdoing in all legal matters and has pleaded not guilty in all of the criminal cases – which relate not just to his efforts to remain president by overturning the 2020 election and his treatment of classified material after his presidency but also to a hush-money scheme that may have helped him win the White House in 2016.
He alleges a “witch hunt” against him and says the varied legal actions are examples of election interference to keep him from the White House. But each trial has its own distinct storyline to follow.
Here’s an updated list of developments in Trump’s very complicated set of court cases.
Trump slams civil fraud case ahead of court testimony
Former President Donald Trump on Monday was posting on Truth Social ahead of his expected testimony in his New York civil fraud case and continued to try to undermine the premise of the case brought against him by the New York attorney general.
"Getting ready to head to the Downtown Lower Manhattan Courthouse to testify in one of the many cases that were instigated and brought by my POLITICAL OPPONENT, Crooked Joe Biden, through agencies and surrogates, for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE," Trump posted on Truth Social.
The former president said the case has "zero merit" and called it a "witch hunt."
More on the case: Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled before the trial began last month that Trump and his co-defendants, including his adult sons, were liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud. Now the judge is considering how much the Trumps will have to pay in damages for the profits they’ve allegedly garnered through fraudulent business practices.
The attorney general’s office is also looking to prove six other claims, including falsifying business records and conspiracy to falsify business records.
Judge overseeing Trump’s civil fraud trial expanded the gag order on Friday
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial expanded the gag order in the trial to extend to Trump’s attorneys after they raised multiple questions about the judge’s communications with his law clerk.
In a written order Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron prohibited Trump’s attorneys from making any further comments about confidential communications between the judge and his staff inside or outside of the courtroom.
“Since the commencement of this bench trial, my chambers have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages. The First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is far and away outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm,” the judge wrote.
The judge said violating the order would result in “serious sanctions.”
Analysis: Trump heads to the witness stand as the latest polls show him leaping past Biden in key swing states
A year away from Election Day 2024, former President Donald Trump is set to testify in a civil fraud trial and separately faces more than 90 criminal charges, setting up the possibility that a convicted felon tops the Republican ticket next November.
But it’s President Joe Biden’s political prospects that are plunging.
In another extraordinary twist to a 2024 campaign season that is more notable for court hearings than treks through early voting states, Trump is expected to be called to the witness stand in New York on Monday. This is hardly typical activity during a post-presidency. But Trump was, after all, the most unconventional president.
Biden, meanwhile, is absorbing brutal new polls showing him losing to GOP front-runner Trump in multiple key swing states. The numbers will likely ignite panic among Democrats and renew doubts among Americans that the soon-to-be-81-year-old is up to a full second term. If the New York Times/Siena College survey is borne out in 2024, there would be no electoral path to victory for Biden. And an increasingly authoritarian Trump – who is promising a second term of “retribution” – could pull off a White House comeback in spite of sparking a Capitol insurrection with his false claims of electoral fraud in 2020.
“I was concerned before these polls, and I’m concerned now,” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday.
“These presidential races over the last couple of terms have been very tight. No one is going to have a runaway election here. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, concentration, resources. And so we have our work cut out for us.”
The coinciding crises facing both Trump and Biden belie the fact that, for all their deficiencies, neither is yet to face a serious challenger from within their parties as they seek the nomination.
Biden’s position is weakening as he tackles cascading global threats such as the war in the Middle East, sheds support over his handling of the economy and sees cracks in the multiracial coalition that first elected him. It also reflects a nation that is divided and disconsolate, and groping for the elusive normality that the president promised three years ago after the pandemic and the historic turbulence of the Trump administration.
Has a former president ever given testimony in his own civil trial?
When Donald Trump takes the stand in his New York civil fraud trial Monday, it won’t be the first time a former president will have given testimony in his own defense in a lawsuit.
Teddy Roosevelt did it twice more than a hundred years ago, both when he sued a Michigan newspaper that accused him of being a drunk and later when he was sued by a fellow New York Republican whom Roosevelt had called a corrupt political boss.
Roosevelt won both cases. Trump, by contrast, has already been found liable for fraud by the judge in New York.
Those Roosevelt trials, separated by two years, were each sensational at the time, and they came after Roosevelt’s final campaign for the White House, when he placed second to Democrat Woodrow Wilson in 1912 after splitting with Republicans and running as a Progressive.
Trump, on the other hand, is very much still in the arena, and his legal strategy in a slew of civil and criminal cases is tied to his concurrent presidential campaign. He has argued that two gag orders – the one issued against him by a federal judge in Washington, DC, and the other by the civil trial judge in New York – hinder his ability to speak as a candidate.