Former President Donald Trump's adult son, Eric Trump, has arrived at the courthouse in downtown Manhattan ahead of testimony in the New York attorney general's ongoing civil fraud trial.
Eric Trump is expected to resume his testimony this morning after spending time on the stand Thursday afternoon.
Here's what is at stake in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York
From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell
The New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives is expected to continue Friday with more testimony from Eric Trump.
The civil trial over inflated assets in fraudulent financial statements started earlier this month just after a shocking ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron that found Trump and his co-defendants are liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud at the end of September.
Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021, according to the attorney general’s office. Attorneys for Trump have refuted the claims, arguing that asset valuations are highly subjective and that they are still sorting through what the ruling means for the company’s future.
What's at stake at trial: Trump and his companies could be forced to pay hefty sums in damages for the profits they've allegedly garnered through their fraudulent business practices.
Engoron will consider just how much the Trumps and their businesses will have to pay.
Since Engoron has already ruled on one of the claims — persistent and repeated fraud —he will now decide on the six other claims:
Falsifying business records
Conspiracy to falsify business records
Issuing false financial statements
Conspiracy to falsify false financial statements
Insurance fraud
Conspiracy to commit insurance fraud
Engoron set aside more than three months for the trial, which could continue through late December.
What to know about Thursday's testimony from Trump's adult sons in the New York fraud case
From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell
The New York Attorney General’s office pressed Donald Trump’s two adult sons Thursday about their knowledge of and involvement with the former president’s financial statements in some of the most significant and tense days of the fraud trial.
The back-to-back appearances Thursday from Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — who both helped run the Trump Organization while their father was in the White House — comes ahead of the former president’s own testimony on Monday.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are co-defendants in the case, along with their father, the Trump Org., and several company executives.
Eric Trump confronted with emails showing his work on Trump’s finances: Assistant Attorney General Andrew Amer’s examination grew tense as he pressed Eric Trump about his understanding of his father’s financial statements that were used to support real estate transactions and confronted him with a series of emails dating back to 2010.
Eric Trump acknowledged he provided information to former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney, who is also a co-defendant in the trial. But he tried to distinguish between specific statements of financial condition — his father’s personal financial statements at the heart of the civil case — and general financial records for the company.
The distinction is relevant because Donald Trump’s statements of finances are the documents that the attorney general pointed to as evidence that he inflated the values of his properties to boost his net worth — and obtain favorable loan terms.
An expert witness for the attorney general testified Wednesday the Trump Organization saved $168 million thanks to the loan rates obtained with the help of fraudulent information.
Donald Trump Jr. said he relied on accountants: Donald Trump Jr. repeatedly said he relied on his accountants and was not involved with the preparations of financial statements for his father, even though he signed them as a trustee of his father’s revocable trust.
He testified that he didn’t draft the financial statements, and when he certified them as a trustee, he relied on the Trump Organization accounting and legal teams that he said assured him they were accurate to sign.
The attorney general’s office and Trump’s lawyers got into a lengthy back-and-forth over attorney-client privilege after Faherty asked what steps the Trump Organization had taken once the attorney general’s investigation into the company began in 2019.
Some internal policies and methodologies “have been bolstered” since the investigation began, Trump Jr. said. One of those changes, he said, was hiring a chief financial officer who is a certified public accountant.
Analysis: Trump launches new attack on the legal system after his adult sons' testimony
From CNN's Stephen Collinson
It was a rough day in court for the Trump boys.
But even before Donald Jr. and Eric had wrapped up an unconvincing day of testimony in a New York civil fraud trial, their father erupted.
“So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt by this out of control, publicity seeking, New York State Judge, on a case that should have NEVER been brought,” ex-President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social. “Legal Scholars Scream Disgrace!”
The ex-president was wasting no time in firing up the classic divert, discredit and delay defense strategy that he’s deploying across his staggeringly broad legal exposure that includes four looming criminal trials weighing on his 2024 White House bid.
Trump’s latest blast against Judge Arthur Engoron, who has already found Trump, his two adult sons and their family empire – the Trump Organization – liable for fraud, also served as a preemptive blow ahead of the ex-president’s own expected testimony in the civil trial in the courtroom on Monday. The sometimes strange goings on at the court in New York are offering early insight into how the even more high-profile and criminal cases facing Trump could play out in an unprecedented election year when the campaign trail will run through the courts as well as key swing states.
Trump’s legal defense has become indistinguishable from his presidential campaign as he struggles to cope with accountability imposed by courtroom procedures but portrays himself as a victim of political hounding. Just as he tarnished the reputation of the US electoral system among millions of his supporters with false claims of election fraud, the ex-president is now seeking to trash the image of another pillar of American democracy: the courts. And characteristically, he is accusing President Joe Biden, his Justice Department and various prosecutors of being guilty of the very transgression that he himself perpetrated as he portrays the cases against him as “Election Interference.”
Trump put his two adult sons in charge of his real estate firm when he became president, but despite their positions of authority, both insisted they had very little to do with dealing with their father’s financial statements, which were used in securing loans on the firm’s behalf.
“That’s not the focus of my day. I focus on construction. I don’t focus on appraisals,” Eric Trump said at one point, after a long exchange in which Assistant New York Attorney General Andrew Amer tried to show his deep involvement in the affairs of a development at a Trump golf course in New York.