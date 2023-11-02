Audio
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial

By Dan Berman

Updated 10:12 a.m. ET, November 2, 2023
1 min ago

Donald Trump Jr. is back on the stand today. Here's what he testified about on Wednesday

From CNN's Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell, and Jeremy Herb

In this sketch from court, Donald Trump Jr. testifies on the stand in court in New York on November 1.
Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., testified on Wednesday that he was not involved in the preparation of his father’s financial statements at any point in time – including after his father became president in 2017 and he was appointed trustee on Donald Trump’s revocable trust.

Trump Jr. testified for 90 minutes in the civil fraud trial against the family and their business. He will continue on the stand on Thursday, followed by his brother, Eric Trump.

During his testimony Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Colleen Faherty showed Trump Jr. the 2017 statement of financial condition, which Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled is fraudulent. The former president’s son said again that he didn’t help prepare the statement that year.

“I did not. The accountants worked on it, that’s what we pay them for,” he said.

Trump Jr. also discussed his roles and responsibilities in the Trump Organization since 2001 and as a trustee to the former president’s revocable trust.

While the former president has repeatedly attacked the judge on social media, his son on Wednesday often took a jovial tone with the judge, even joking with him at one point about the pace of his answers.

“I’m sorry your honor, I moved to Florida but I’ve kept a New York pace,” Don Jr. said, smiling at the judge.

Trump Jr. is named as a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general’s office against the former president, his company and several executives, including three of his adult children.

The lawsuit accuses Trump Jr. and his brother Eric of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth to obtain financial benefits like better loan and insurance policy terms.

“As Executive Vice Presidents, the three children were intimately involved in the operation of the Trump Organization’s business,” the complaint states.

Faherty on Wednesday narrowed in on the licensing developments on Trump’s financial statement that year, asking Trump Jr. if he gave the accountants the $246 million valuation attached to the licensing deals.

41 min ago

Ivanka Trump appeals ruling ordering her to testify at civil fraud trial as soon as next week

From CNN's Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Jeremy Herb

Ivanka Trump arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York.  
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is appealing a judge’s ruling ordering her to testify in the civil trial.

An attorney for Ivanka Trump, Bennet Moskowitz, filed the notice of appeal on Wednesday in a New York appellate court after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered her to testify last week.

Ivanka Trump’s attorney had been seeking to quash the subpoena for her testimony because she’s no longer a defendant in the case. But Engoron last week ruled she must testify, though he gave her time to file an appeal.

Among the issues Moskowitz asked the appellate court to consider was whether the New York civil court had jurisdiction over Ivanka Trump since she has not lived or worked in New York since 2017.

Ivanka Trump’s testimony is tentatively slated for next Wednesday, November 8. It’s not clear whether the appeal will affect that timing.

Ivanka Trump had initially been listed as a co-defendant – along with Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and several Trump Organization executives – in the $250 million lawsuit filed last September by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging they were involved in an expansive fraud scheme lasting over a decade that the former president and his eldest children used to enrich themselves.

In June, however, a New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump as a co-defendant, finding the claims against her were too old, because she was not part of an August 2021 agreement between James’ office and the Trump Organization to toll the statute of limitations.

52 min ago

What's at stake in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York

From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell

Former President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on October 24.
The New York civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his eldest sons, their companies and Trump Organization executives is expected to continue Thursday with testimony from Donald Trump Jr.

The civil trial over inflated assets in fraudulent financial statements started earlier this month just after a shocking ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron that found Trump and his co-defendants are liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud at the end of September.

Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $3.6 billion in three separate years between 2011 and 2021, according to the attorney general’s office. Attorneys for Trump have refuted the claims, arguing that asset valuations are highly subjective and that they are still sorting through what the ruling means for the company’s future.

What's at stake at trial: Trump and his companies could be forced to pay hefty sums in damages for the profits they've allegedly garnered through their fraudulent business practices. 

Engoron will consider just how much the Trumps and their businesses will have to pay. 

Since Engoron has already ruled on one of the claims — persistent and repeated fraud —he will now decide on the six other claims:

  • Falsifying business records
  • Conspiracy to falsify business records
  • Issuing false financial statements
  • Conspiracy to falsify false financial statements
  • Insurance fraud
  • Conspiracy to commit insurance fraud

Engoron set aside more than three months for the trial, which could continue through late December.