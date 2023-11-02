In this sketch from court, Donald Trump Jr. testifies on the stand in court in New York on November 1. Christine Cornell

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., testified on Wednesday that he was not involved in the preparation of his father’s financial statements at any point in time – including after his father became president in 2017 and he was appointed trustee on Donald Trump’s revocable trust.

Trump Jr. testified for 90 minutes in the civil fraud trial against the family and their business. He will continue on the stand on Thursday, followed by his brother, Eric Trump.

During his testimony Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Colleen Faherty showed Trump Jr. the 2017 statement of financial condition, which Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled is fraudulent. The former president’s son said again that he didn’t help prepare the statement that year.

“I did not. The accountants worked on it, that’s what we pay them for,” he said.

Trump Jr. also discussed his roles and responsibilities in the Trump Organization since 2001 and as a trustee to the former president’s revocable trust.

While the former president has repeatedly attacked the judge on social media, his son on Wednesday often took a jovial tone with the judge, even joking with him at one point about the pace of his answers.

“I’m sorry your honor, I moved to Florida but I’ve kept a New York pace,” Don Jr. said, smiling at the judge.

Trump Jr. is named as a defendant in the $250 million lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general’s office against the former president, his company and several executives, including three of his adult children.

The lawsuit accuses Trump Jr. and his brother Eric of knowingly participating in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth to obtain financial benefits like better loan and insurance policy terms.

“As Executive Vice Presidents, the three children were intimately involved in the operation of the Trump Organization’s business,” the complaint states.

Faherty on Wednesday narrowed in on the licensing developments on Trump’s financial statement that year, asking Trump Jr. if he gave the accountants the $246 million valuation attached to the licensing deals.

Keep reading about his testimony.