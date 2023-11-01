The exterior of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is seen on March 23, in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As the civil fraud trial against Donald Trump continues in New York, a federal judge overseeing the former president's Mar-a-Lago document-mishandling case in Florida cast doubt on the viability having a trial in May 2024, signaling she may postpone the criminal proceedings.

During a hearing Wednesday in South Florida, US District Judge Aileen Cannon raised concerns that the defense team wouldn't be able to complete trial preparations between now and the spring, as they handle other cases for Trump and a stacked trial schedule.

“I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished realistically in this period of time,” Cannon said.

The document mishandling case is one of the four criminal cases against Trump, in addition to the current civil trial in New York and the various court actions have consistently hit up against one another.

As such, Cannon repeatedly questioned if the current trial schedule would unfairly bump up against the federal election interference trial of Trump, which is set for March in Washington, DC.

Trump’s legal team has asked that the classified documents trial in Florida be moved to at least mid-November 2024 — after the presidential election.