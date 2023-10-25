October 25, 2023 - Trump fined for violating gag order in civil fraud trial after taking stand

Michael Cohen is done testifying -- at least for now.
Trump's long-time tax attorney Sheri Dillon, who advised Trump on the Seven Springs estate, is expected to testify first Thursday morning, according to the attorney general’s office.
The former president - who went directly to the airport Wednesday evening after the day’s fireworks - is not expected to be in court.
5:29 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
Trump storms out of his civil fraud trial
Donald Trump stormed out of his civil fraud trial after Michael Cohen backtracked in his testimony about whether he was lying to Congress in 2019 when he said that Donald Trump had never directed him to inflate financial payments.
On Wednesday morning, Cohen said he was lying in 2019 when he testified, “not that I recall, no,” in response to a question about Trump had directed him or Allen Weisselberg to inflate numbers for his personal statement.
But on Wednesday afternoon, Cohen said in response to additional questions that he did in fact stand by his congressional testimony that he had not been directed to inflate Trump’s financial numbers.
“So Mr. Trump never asked you to inflate the numbers on his financial statement," Trump attorney Cliff Robert asked.
“Correct," Cohen said.
Trump and his attorney Alina Habba threw up their arms at Cohen’s response. Robert then asked the judge for a directed verdict to dismiss the trial because Cohen was a key witness in the case.
Judge Arthur Engoron denied the motion. Trump then said "I'm leaving," and walked out.
Outside the courtroom, Trump said, “The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And then judge should end this trial immediately.”
Cohen later clarified in response to questions from the New York attorney general’s office that Trump didn’t directly ask him to inflate the numbers – but the idea was implied.
NY AG cites "mountains of evidence" in fraud trial and says Cohen is not the main witness
New York Attorney General Letitia James says she has “mountains of evidence” after the four-year investigation surrounding the Trump civil fraud trial.
“This has been a four-year investigation and there is mountains of evidence which basically corroborate the testimony of a number of witnesses,” James told reporters outside the courthouse after a dramatic day in court.
“It’s also important to know that Michael Cohen is not the main witness. His evidence has been corroborated by the mountains of evidence, enough evidence to fill the courtroom. And so, I look forward again, to this trial continuing, and of course I always look forward to justice,” she added.
“And let me also remind you, that the judge has already made a decision with respect to the summary judgement,” James said. “There is sufficient evidence to prove that, in fact, Mr. Trump, the Trump Organization and the other defendants committed widespread fraud.
4:53 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
Michael Cohen: "No problem at all" to be in same courtroom as Trump
After wrapping up his two-day testimony, Michael Cohen said it was “no problem at all” to share the courtroom with his former boss, Donald Trump.
Cohen hadn’t been in the same room as Trump for five years before he took the witness stand Tuesday to accuse Trump of telling him to manipulate financial statements, a key allegation in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case against Trump.
Asked whether it was difficult to be in the same courtroom as Trump, Cohen said, “Absolutely no problem for me. No problem at all.”
Cohen noted that he and Trump made eye contact “several times” throughout his testimony.
“I saw a defeated man,” Cohen said of Trump.
“I saw somebody that knows that it’s the end of the Trump Organization, already found guilty of fraud, the license will ultimately be taken and now this entire case is merely about how much, this is merely about how much disgorgement the attorney general will be seeking," he added.
4:29 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
What Michael Cohen said about his testimony and why it matters in the Trump fraud trial
An apparent backtrack by Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen threw the New York civil fraud trial into more chaos Wednesday afternoon.
Cohen gave combative testimony in the face of cross-examination to two Trump attorneys on Wednesday, after he had implicated Trump the day prior for directing him to “reverse-engineer” financial statements to increase his net worth.
On Wednesday morning, Trump attorney Alina Habba pressed Cohen about his 2019 congressional testimony when he said, “Not that I recall, no,” in response to a question about whether Trump had directed him or Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to inflate numbers for Trump’s personal statement.
Cohen said to Habba that he was lying in his testimony.
But after lunch, Cliff Robert, another Trump attorney, pressed Cohen further on his congressional testimony, and the former Trump attorney had a different response, saying that the testimony was not false.
“So, Mr. Trump never asked you to inflate the numbers on his financial statement," Robert asked.
“Correct," Cohen said.
That response prompted Trump’s attorney to ask the first time for a directed verdict to dismiss the trial because Cohen was a key witness in the case.
Engoron denied it, which led to Trump abruptly leaving the courtroom.
The New York attorney general's lawyers asked Cohen in follow up questions to clarify his response. Cohen said that Trump never directly asked to inflate the numbers, but that what he wanted was known, because he spoke like “a mob boss.”
"He tells you what he wants without specifically telling you," Cohen said. "We understood what he wanted.”
At the conclusion of Cohen’s testimony, Robert renewed his request for a verdict to and "end this case once and for all."
“Absolutely denied,” Engoron said in response.
The case has evidence, credible or not, “all over the place,” the judge said.
Engoron also said he didn’t consider Cohen to be a “key witness” in the case, in which the New York attorney general accused Trump and his business of fraud in a $250 million suit.
“There’s enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom,” Engoron said.
4:05 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
Trump lawyer request to dismiss trial is "absolutely denied" by judge
From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Lauren del Valle
Before court ended for the day, Donald Trump’s attorneys jumped on a contradiction in Michael Cohen’s testimony to try to throw out the whole civil fraud case against the former president, but their effort was swiftly rejected by Judge Arthur Engoron.
At the conclusion of Cohen’s testimony, Trump attorney Cliff Robert renewed his request for a verdict and "end this case once and for all."
“Absolutely denied,” Engoron ruled.
The case has evidence, credible or not, “all over the place,” the judge said.
Engoron also said he didn’t consider Cohen to be a “key witness” in the case, in which the New York attorney general accused Trump and his business of fraud in a $250 million suit.
“There’s enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom,” Engoron said.
4:20 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
Catch up on the latest developments in Trump's civil fraud trial
Court is done for the day, but there have been some major developments earlier Wednesday.
Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order
Donald Trump was fined $10,000 by a New York Judge Arthur Engoron after appearing to reference a court clerk in comments made outside the courtroom earlier Wednesday, in violation of a gag order. He has 30 days to pay the fine.
In a surprise move, the former president was ordered to testify about his comments this afternoon. He told the judge that he was referring to Michael Cohen, not a court clerk. The judge said he didn't believe Trump.
Earlier this month, Engoron issued the gag order after Trump posted about the judge’s clerk on Truth Social.
“I gave them a roadmap”: Cohen back on the stand Wednesday
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, returned to the stand this morning.
Trump’s attorneys accused Cohen of committing perjury after Cohen acknowledged he lied to the judge who sentenced him in his 2018 federal case.
Cohen also thanked the New York attorney general, Letitia James, on the stand for crediting him with the start of their investigation.
Cohen testified that the Manhattan District Attorney and James were working in tandem and attorneys from both offices were present at his interviews.
2:57 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
"Don't do it again or it'll be worse," judge warns Trump
After a brief exchange with Donald Trump's attorneys, Judge Arthur Engoron said he would not repeal the $10,000 fine he just issued.
Engoron asked to see Trump's quote and read it one more time.
He says that the lawyers' complaints about his clerk are making "my exact point."
Engoron says he reconsidered and the ruling stands that Trump is fined $10,000.
"I've reconsidered, the ruling stands. Don't do it again or it'll be worse. "
2:59 p.m. ET, October 25, 2023
Judge fines Trump $10,000 for violating gag order
Donald Trump has been fined $10,000 by a New York judge after appearing to reference a court clerk, in violation of a gag order.
"As the trier of fact, I find that the witness is not credible," Judge Arthur Engoron said after hearing from the former president under oath.
Engoron held a surprise hearing over comments Trump made outside the courtroom earlier Wednesday that could have been referring to a court clerk and therefore violating a gag order.
"I’m going to hold a hearing right now about that," the judge said.
Engoron asked Trump who he was referring to when he talked about the "partisan person" next to the judge.
"You and Cohen," Trump responded, referring to his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, who has been testifying Wednesday.
"Are you sure you didn’t meant the person on the other side?" Engoron asked, referring to his clerk.
"Yes I’m sure," Trump responded.
Engoron excused Trump after attorneys from both sides declined to ask him any questions. "The witness is excused," Engoron said.
"Thank you your honor," Trump responded as he returned to his seat at the defense table.
“I hereby fine you $10,000 -- which is on the liberal side -- to be paid within 30 days,” the judge ruled.