Thursday's bomb threat to the house of New York Judge Arthur Engoron is the latest in the series of threats the judge and one of his clerks have received over the course of the trial that began last fall.

Since October 3, when Trump posted on social media a baseless allegation about Engoron's law clerk, threats against the judge “increased exponentially” and were also directed to his clerk, Charles Hollon, a court officer-captain in New York assigned to the Judicial Threats Assessment unit of the Department of Public Safety, said in November.

Hollon said the threats against the judge and his clerk are “considered to be serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative.”

Details in a court filing outline dozens of messages daily, phone doxing and the use of antisemitic language.

Hollon said Engoron’s law clerk has received 20 to 30 calls per day to her personal cell phone and 30 to 50 messages daily on social media platforms and two personal email addresses.