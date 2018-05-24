President Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim Jong UnBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
South Korean president calls late-night emergency meeting
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in is convening a late-night emergency meeting with his foreign minister, national security adviser, unification minister, defense minister and NIS head, a Blue House spokesperson said.
Trump tweets: "Sadly, I was forced to cancel"
President Trump just tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Bob Menendez: "The art of diplomacy is a lot harder than the art of the deal"
Sen. Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted on the summit's cancellation.
"It's amazing to me that the administration is somehow shocked the North Koreans are acting as North Koreans act."
Sen. Menendez had previously criticized Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for not disclosing his surprise trip to North Korea to meet with dictator Kim Jong Un.
"Even in my private conversations with him, he didn't tell me about his visit to North Korea," Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said in an April statement.
"Now I don't expect diplomacy to be negotiated out in the open but I do expect for someone who is the nominee to be Secretary of State, when he speaks with committee leadership and is asked specific questions about North Korea, to share some insights about such a visit."
Pompeo: It's not about the deal. It's about the outcome.
From CNN's Laura Koran
Kim Jong Un has "demonstrated an enormous capacity to lead his country and his team," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just said, declining to say why he thinks North Korea made its most recent overtures.
Pompeo again said he was "hopeful" discussions can get back on track to achieve the permanent denuclearization of the peninsula, as well as a fundamental transformation of North Korea for the benefit of its people.
The bottom line: "It's not about the deal," Pompeo said. "It's about the outcome."
US-North Korea summit canceled amid larger concerns over distance on big issues
From CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Kevin Liptak
The White House decided to cancel the June 12 summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un amid larger concerns about distance on big issues and after a senior North Korean official called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy,” according to a senior administration official.
Another senior US official tells CNN the historic meeting in Singapore was canceled because they were not receiving any commitments from North Korea, Kim seemed cagey about flying to Singapore, and the US did not want this to continue to linger.
An administration official says the door is not closed to a summit at a later date.
5 key lines from Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un
President Trump sent a letter to North Korea's Kim Jong Un canceling their planned June summit. Here are the key lines from it:
- Based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.
- I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters.
- I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families.
- If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.
- This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
And here's the full letter:
Pompeo: North Korea did not respond to inquiries to prepare for summit
From CNN's Laura Koran and Jen Rizzo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “little doubt” in his mind that Kim Jong Un understood the scope of what the US was asking for, and he’s still hopeful they can eventually reach an historic agreement.
Pompeo said the US was preparing for the summit but “had received no response to our inquiries from them.”
Kim was “unsurprised” by his demands, Pompeo said.
Trump made the decision this morning
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Trump made the decision to cancel the summit in Singapore this morning, a source with knowledge of how things unfolded says.
The letter to Kim Jong Un will be delivered through the channels that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo uses to communicate with North Korea.
CNN's Will Ripley describes what it's like in North Korea right now: "Very awkward and uncomfortable"
CNN's Will Ripley is in North Korea, where he just witnessed North Korea appear to destroy part of a nuclear test site — an apparent good will gesture on behalf of the North Koreans.
He was wrapping up the day when he — and the rest of North Korea — got news that President Trump had canceled the planned June summit with Kim Jong Un.
Watch Ripley's interview: