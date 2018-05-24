Sen. Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted on the summit's cancellation.

"The art of diplomacy is a lot harder than the art of the deal."

"It's amazing to me that the administration is somehow shocked the North Koreans are acting as North Koreans act."

Sen. Menendez had previously criticized Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for not disclosing his surprise trip to North Korea to meet with dictator Kim Jong Un.

"Even in my private conversations with him, he didn't tell me about his visit to North Korea," Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said in an April statement.

"Now I don't expect diplomacy to be negotiated out in the open but I do expect for someone who is the nominee to be Secretary of State, when he speaks with committee leadership and is asked specific questions about North Korea, to share some insights about such a visit."