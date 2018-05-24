Kim Jong Un has "demonstrated an enormous capacity to lead his country and his team," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just said, declining to say why he thinks North Korea made its most recent overtures.

Pompeo again said he was "hopeful" discussions can get back on track to achieve the permanent denuclearization of the peninsula, as well as a fundamental transformation of North Korea for the benefit of its people.

The bottom line: "It's not about the deal," Pompeo said. "It's about the outcome."