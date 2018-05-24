The White House decided to cancel the June 12 summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un amid larger concerns about distance on big issues and after a senior North Korean official called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy,” according to a senior administration official.

Another senior US official tells CNN the historic meeting in Singapore was canceled because they were not receiving any commitments from North Korea, Kim seemed cagey about flying to Singapore, and the US did not want this to continue to linger.

An administration official says the door is not closed to a summit at a later date.