California Gov. Jerry Brown, FEMA Administrator Brock Long and US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on Nov. 14, 2018 in Paradise. California Gov. Jerry Brown, FEMA Administrator Brock Long and US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke tour a school burned by the Camp Fire on Nov. 14, 2018 in Paradise. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke toured the Camp Fire burn area Wednesday and expressed solidarity with state officials.

"It's going to take working together from the community all the way up to federal government and making sure that we do active forest management, we prioritize infrastructure, public safety, the roads, evacuation, and work together as a team," Zinke said Thursday.

A day earlier, at a briefing with California Gov. Jerry Brown, Zinke sidestepped questions about President Trump's earlier criticism of California's forest management and said the federal government and the state government are working together to fight the fires.

"We're not finger-pointing here. We're all in the same boat. Everyone loves California — I certainly do. I want to see California thrive. I want to see healthy forests and I want to go and have a steak dinner when the governor retires," he said.

In August, Trump caused confusion after he claimed that California's water, which could be used for firefighting, was instead "being diverted into the Pacific Ocean." Following the tweet, Zinke wrote an op-ed calling for a more proactive approach to preventing wildfires.

Zinke's spokeswoman, Heather Swift, said at the time that the department's practice is to not comment on Trump's tweets.