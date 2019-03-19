President Trump told reporters Tuesday that he’d be speaking with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro about options in Venezuela.

Asked what he’d like to see happen in Venezuela during an Oval Office appearance with Bolsonaro, Trump said this:

“Well we don’t want to say exactly – I know exactly what I want to see happen in Venezuela. But we’re going to be talking about a lot of different things.”

“All options are on the table,” Trump added. “And it’s a shame what���s happening in Venezuela – the death and the destruction and the hunger. Hard to believe one of the wealthiest countries is now one of the poorest, most impoverished countries is we’ll be talking about that in great length.”

Some context ahead of Trump's meeting with Bolsonaro: The US hopes to rely on Brazil's still-existent relationship with the Venezuelan military to apply pressure on leader Nicolas Maduro to relinquish power.