Trump accuses Facebook and Twitter of "collusion" against conservatives

President Trump joined conservative voices in criticizing American social media companies like Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday, accusing the platforms of censoring Republicans and stating the US must "get to the bottom" of it.

"I tell you, I have many, many millions of followers on Twitter and it's different than it used to be: Things are happening, names are taken off, people aren't getting through," Trump said. "You've heard the same complaints. And it seems to be if they're conservative, if they're Republicans, if they're in a certain group, there's discrimination and big discrimination."

"I see it absolutely on Twitter and Facebook," he added, though offered no examples. Trump suggested that "collusion" is happening behind the scenes, be he did not elaborate on who the tech executives might be colluding with.

Here's how he described it:

"We use the word collusion very loosely all the time and I will tell you, there is collusion with respect to that because something has to be going on," he said. "When you get the back scene, back office statements made by executives of the various companies and you see the level of, in many cases hatred, they have for a certain group of people that happen to be in power — that happen to have won the election — you say, 'that's really unfair.' Something's happening with those groups of folks that are running Facebook and Google and Twitter and I do think we have to get to the bottom of it.