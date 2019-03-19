Trump says he intends to designate Brazil a non-NATO ally

President Trump said he intends to designate Brazil as a non-NATO ally.

“As I told President Bolsonaro, I also intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally or even possibly, if you start thinking about it, a NATO ally. We have to talk to a lot of people, but maybe a NATO ally,” Trump said.

Earlier today, Trump said he is “inclined” to suggest that Brazil be granted NATO privileges.

“We’re looking at it very strongly. We’re very inclined to do that. The relationship we have now with Brazil has never been better,” Trump said.

Brazil has indicated that it hopes to see itself elevated to "major non-NATO ally" status by the Trump administration, a major step that could help it purchase military equipment.