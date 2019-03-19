Trump: "I was never a fan of John McCain"

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is “inclined” to suggest that Brazil be granted NATO privileges.

“We’re looking at it very strongly. We’re very inclined to do that. The relationship we have now with Brazil has never been better,” Trump said in an Oval Office availability next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“We’re going to look at that very, very strongly, whether it’s NATO or something having to do with alliance,” he added.

Brazil hopes to see itself elevated to "major non-NATO ally" status by the Trump administration, a major step that could help it purchase military equipment.

Bolsonaro assumed office on January 1. He’s a former army captain who has been criticized for past misogynistic, racist, and homophobic remarks. Like Trump, he’s also a prolific tweeter. Bolsonaro espoused loud pro-America and pro-Trump views during his 2018 election. Bolsonaro has been called the “Trump of the Tropics,” and Bolton told Brazil news outlet Globo, “Up here, maybe we’ll call President Trump the Bolsonaro of North America.”