Trump meets with Brazil's presidentBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: "I was never a fan of John McCain"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump, speaking while meeting with the president of Brazil, recalled how the late Sen. John McCain voted against a Republican plan to repeal Obamacare, continuing a years-long feud months after McCain passed away following a battle with cancer.
“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Trump lambasted McCain’s vote against repealing Obamacare in 2017.
“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare, as you know. He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years and then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down. And our country would’ve saved a trillion dollars and we would’ve had great healthcare."
Trump says he's inclined to suggest Brazil be granted NATO privileges
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is “inclined” to suggest that Brazil be granted NATO privileges.
“We’re looking at it very strongly. We’re very inclined to do that. The relationship we have now with Brazil has never been better,” Trump said in an Oval Office availability next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
“We’re going to look at that very, very strongly, whether it’s NATO or something having to do with alliance,” he added.
Brazil hopes to see itself elevated to "major non-NATO ally" status by the Trump administration, a major step that could help it purchase military equipment.
Bolsonaro assumed office on January 1. He’s a former army captain who has been criticized for past misogynistic, racist, and homophobic remarks. Like Trump, he’s also a prolific tweeter. Bolsonaro espoused loud pro-America and pro-Trump views during his 2018 election. Bolsonaro has been called the “Trump of the Tropics,” and Bolton told Brazil news outlet Globo, “Up here, maybe we’ll call President Trump the Bolsonaro of North America.”
Trump meets with "Trump of the Tropics" at the White House
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
When talk emerged last autumn of a "Trump of the Tropics" running for president in Brazil, the actual US President took keen interest. Now, the man who adopted Trump's combative persona — in person and on Twitter — is meeting new friend during an official visit to the White House.
Trump just welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House, where the two men will sit for formal bilateral talks, followed by a joint news conference.
The day will illustrate what White House officials hope is a budding partnership between the Western hemisphere's two largest economies.
For now, it's a camaraderie based more in shared tactics, populist (and, in Bolsonaro's case, misogynistic and homophobic) rhetoric and flattery than any particular issue, though officials said trade, security issues and the ongoing crisis in Venezuela are on the agenda for talks. Brazil also hopes to see itself elevated to "major non-NATO ally" status by the Trump administration, a major step that could help it purchase military equipment.
The most closely watched dynamic will be the interpersonal relationship of the two men, who have spoken on the phone but not yet met in person. Trump phoned Bolsonaro within hours of him being declared the winner of October's election, during which he espoused loud pro-America — and pro-Trump — views.