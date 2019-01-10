President Trump visits the borderBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump: "They say a wall is medieval. Well, so is a wheel"
President Trump is talking right now at a roundtable discussion on border security and immigration at the US Border Patrol McAllen Station.
Trump addressed his repeated campaign remark that Mexico was going to pay his long-promised border wall.
"When I say Mexico is going to pay for the wall, that's what I said, 'Mexico is going to pay.' I didn't say they're going to write me a check for $20 billion or $10 billion. No one's going to write a check. I said they are going to pay for the wall," Trump said.
The President went on to say that if Congress approves the US Mexico Canada trade deal, Mexico is "paying for the wall many, many times over."
The President also suggested the wall is "medieval" — but insisted that it still works.
"They say a wall is medieval. Well, so is a wheel," Trump said to scattered laughter. "There are some things that work, you know what? A wheel works, and a wall works."
The White House counsel did not fly to Texas with Trump after all
Sources told CNN Wednesday that President Trump was planning to bring White House counsel Pat Cipollone on his trip to the southern border.
But that didn't happen after all.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Cipollone did not fly to McAllen. There is no explanation yet from the White House why he did not.
Earlier Thursday Cipollone was expected to travel with the President, though Trump was not expected to declare a national emergency while there. People close to the President had cautioned this could change.
Here's who Sanders said went with Trump instead:
- Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans
- Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
- White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney
- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner
- White House communications director Bill Shine
- White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller
- White House social media director Dan Scavino
- Lt. General Todd Semonite, head of US Army Corps of Engineers
- Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection
Trump just landed in Texas
Air Force One just landed at McAllen International Airport in Texas.
President Trump is expected to visit the southern border and participate in a roundtable meeting with sister Norma Pimentel in Rio Grande.
Army Corps of Engineers chief is traveling with Trump to the border
From CNN's Barbara Starr
Lt. General Todd Semonite, chief of engineers and commanding general of the US Army Corps of Engineers, is traveling with President Trump to the border today, according to a US official.
Trump is considering declaring a national emergency at the US border to bypass Congress and obtain funding to build his long-promised border wall.
Here's what the polls say about Trump's border wall
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
While the border wall may be popular with President Trump's base, Americans have been consistently opposed to his idea of a border wall.
Before the shutdown, they opposed the wall by about a 10-to-20 point margin. There's no sign that's changed in the latest polling.
Polls also show a majority of Americans blame him and Republicans for the shutdowns.
The Pope's favorite nun will meet with Trump in Rio Grande
From CNN's Daniel Burke
The "Pope's favorite nun" Sister Norma Pimentel will be participating in roundtable with President Trump in Rio Grande this afternoon, according to her spokesperson.
Pimentel's spokesperson Brenda Riojas Nettles said her message will be: "What it always is, taking care of the people in front of her."
Pimentel wrote an op-ed addressed to Trump on Jan. 9, in which she said “regardless of who we are and where we came from, we remain part of the human family and are called to live in solidarity with one another.”
In 2015, Pope Francis personally thanked Pimentel for her work on the border, saying “I want to thank you."
"And through you to thank all the sisters of religious orders in the US for the work that you have done and that you do in the United States. It's great. I congratulate you. Be courageous. Move forward.”
Then the Pope, 78, said something she could never have imagined: “I'll tell you one other thing. Is it inappropriate for the Pope to say this? I love you all very much.“
President Trump will visit the US-Mexico border today
President Trump is traveling to the southern border in a push for funding for his long-promised wall.
He will pay a visit to the Texas border town of McAllen to highlight the situation.
Trump's trip to the border has long been planned, and was tentatively slated at one point to occur last week. That was eventually moved to this week.
Trump and top White House officials have in recent days begun speaking more about the "humanitarian crisis" at the border, which Democrats say is real but of the administration's own making. A surge of families seeking asylum has strained health and child care facilities, and two children have died in US custody.
Also note: Part of the White House counsel's office review of the possibility of declaring a national emergency has included laying the groundwork for a legal defense of the move, according to officials familiar with the matter. That has included advising the President's aides on ramping up talk of the humanitarian and security "crisis."