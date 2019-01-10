President Trump is talking right now at a roundtable discussion on border security and immigration at the US Border Patrol McAllen Station.

Trump addressed his repeated campaign remark that Mexico was going to pay his long-promised border wall.

"When I say Mexico is going to pay for the wall, that's what I said, 'Mexico is going to pay.' I didn't say they're going to write me a check for $20 billion or $10 billion. No one's going to write a check. I said they are going to pay for the wall," Trump said.

The President went on to say that if Congress approves the US Mexico Canada trade deal, Mexico is "paying for the wall many, many times over."

The President also suggested the wall is "medieval" — but insisted that it still works.

"They say a wall is medieval. Well, so is a wheel," Trump said to scattered laughter. "There are some things that work, you know what? A wheel works, and a wall works."