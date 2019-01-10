Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of a Catholic Charities relief center, greets immigrants recently released from detention through 'catch and release' immigration policy at the centre on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of a Catholic Charities relief center, greets immigrants recently released from detention through 'catch and release' immigration policy at the centre on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP/Getty Images)

The "Pope's favorite nun" Sister Norma Pimentel will be participating in roundtable with President Trump in Rio Grande this afternoon, according to her spokesperson.

Pimentel's spokesperson Brenda Riojas Nettles said her message will be: "What it always is, taking care of the people in front of her."

Pimentel wrote an op-ed addressed to Trump on Jan. 9, in which she said “regardless of who we are and where we came from, we remain part of the human family and are called to live in solidarity with one another.”

In 2015, Pope Francis personally thanked Pimentel for her work on the border, saying “I want to thank you."

"And through you to thank all the sisters of religious orders in the US for the work that you have done and that you do in the United States. It's great. I congratulate you. Be courageous. Move forward.”

Then the Pope, 78, said something she could never have imagined: “I'll tell you one other thing. Is it inappropriate for the Pope to say this? I love you all very much.“