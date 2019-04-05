Stephanie Gaston/CNN

The President is on his way to Calexico, California, for a tour of replacement border fencing and a border security roundtable — and "Baby Trump" will be there to greet him.

Earlier today, protesters inflated a balloon depicting President Trump dressed as a baby and flew it during a rally. Backbone San Diego, one of three groups participating in the protest, provided the balloon.

"Baby Trump" balloons have appeared at anti-Trump protests across the US and the world, including in Florida, New Jersey and London.