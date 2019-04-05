US authorities are no longer holding migrants under a border bridge in El Paso, Texas.

Photos and videos from the scene appeared to show migrant families sitting and at times sleeping on the gravel, with only thin space blankets between them and the ground.

What happened last week: US authorities said a rapid influx of migrants crossing the border forced them to use the space under the Paso del Norte border bridge as an emergency measure in the face of a humanitarian crisis.

US Customs and Border Protection officials say caring for those in custody with dignity and respect is a paramount concern.

But advocates say some children and families who CBP detained for days in the fenced-in space were shaken once they were released from custody.

Bruises were visible on toddlers and older children who had to lay on rocks and concrete, said Taylor Levy, legal coordinator at Annunciation House.

The El Paso-based shelter is a frequent stopping point for migrants who've been released from government custody. Migrants who'd been held under the bridge told staff there they'd been held from three to five days and "treated worse than dogs," Levy said.