Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to receive the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine today, according to the Biden transition team.

A transition official told CNN that Harris will be administered the vaccine live on camera from Washington, DC. The official said Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, would also receive the vaccine today.

The vice president-elect's vaccination will come just over one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his live on national television. After getting the shot, Biden reassured Americans of the vaccine's safety and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as the shots became available to them.

Biden and Harris staggered their vaccinations at the recommendation of medical experts, according to transition spokesperson Jen Psaki. The reason for such a recommendation could be that if Biden and Harris reported any side effects, such as a headache or fever, they would not experience them on the same day.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for two coronavirus vaccines: one from Pfizer/BioNTech and one from Moderna. Both Moderna's and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have shown similar efficacy levels of near 95%, and both vaccines require two doses administered several weeks apart.