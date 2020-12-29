Live TV
By Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:14 a.m. ET, December 29, 2020
Kamala Harris will receive a Covid-19 vaccine today

From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Arlette Saenz

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to receive the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine today, according to the Biden transition team.

A transition official told CNN that Harris will be administered the vaccine live on camera from Washington, DC. The official said Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, would also receive the vaccine today.

The vice president-elect's vaccination will come just over one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his live on national television. After getting the shot, Biden reassured Americans of the vaccine's safety and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as the shots became available to them.

Biden and Harris staggered their vaccinations at the recommendation of medical experts, according to transition spokesperson Jen Psaki. The reason for such a recommendation could be that if Biden and Harris reported any side effects, such as a headache or fever, they would not experience them on the same day.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for two coronavirus vaccines: one from Pfizer/BioNTech and one from Moderna. Both Moderna's and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have shown similar efficacy levels of near 95%, and both vaccines require two doses administered several weeks apart.

Biden will call out Trump administration on pace of vaccine distribution in remarks later today

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

In his remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, this afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden is set to confront the slower-than-expected pace at which the Trump administration is administering vaccines, a transition official said, as current vaccinations significantly lag the 20 million officials promised by year’s end.

A transition official said the President-elect “will address the current administration falling short on its pace for vaccinations” and lay out his own plan for vaccinating people in a quick way.

The remarks will come after Biden receives a briefing from his Covid-19 advisory team, the official said, and the President-elect will also give a general status update on the pandemic and the stakes in the months ahead.

Axios was first to report the details of the speech.

Biden will deliver remarks this afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic

From CNN's Holly Yan, Madeline Holcombe and and Aaron Pellish

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks this afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic from Wilmington, Delaware. His transition team advises the remarks will start at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Biden's remarks come as the nation continues to battle a surge in cases and a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

More Americans were hospitalized this past week than any other week of the pandemic, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Six states set new records Sunday for the most Covid-19 patients hospitalized: Alabama, California, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, more people traveled through US airports Sunday than any other day this pandemic, setting the stage for waves of new infections across the country.

Coronavirus vaccines continue to be administered and distributed across the country, but current figures fall well short of initial predictions for the end of the year and the US vaccination program appears to be taking longer than Warp Speed officials projected.

Coronavirus is one of Biden's key priorities, and earlier this month, the President-elect detailed his plan to combat the pandemic, including asking Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he takes office.