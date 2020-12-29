Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine live on television today.

"I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe," she said immediately after receiving the vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, DC.

"It's literally about saving lives. I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It's about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community," Harris added.

She said her husband, Doug Emhoff, will also receive the vaccine today.

The vice president-elect's vaccination comes just over one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his live on national television. After getting the shot, Biden reassured Americans of the vaccine's safety and urged them to get vaccinated as soon as the shots became available to them.

Biden and Harris staggered their vaccinations at the recommendation of medical experts, according to transition spokesperson Jen Psaki. The reason for such a recommendation could be that if Biden and Harris reported any side effects, such as a headache or fever, they would not experience them on the same day.