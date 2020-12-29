Biden will call out Trump administration on pace of vaccine distribution in remarks later today

In his remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, this afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden is set to confront the slower-than-expected pace at which the Trump administration is administering vaccines, a transition official said, as current vaccinations significantly lag the 20 million officials promised by year’s end.

A transition official said the President-elect “will address the current administration falling short on its pace for vaccinations” and lay out his own plan for vaccinating people in a quick way.

The remarks will come after Biden receives a briefing from his Covid-19 advisory team, the official said, and the President-elect will also give a general status update on the pandemic and the stakes in the months ahead.

Axios was first to report the details of the speech.