Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
The coronavirus pandemic
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden's transition

Live Updates

The latest on Biden's transition

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:26 a.m. ET, December 28, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Fauci shares Biden's concern that worst may still be ahead in Covid-19 fight

From CNN's Chandelis Duster

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday expressed concern that the worst may still come in America's battle against Covid-19, agreeing with President-elect Joe Biden's recent assessment that the "darkest days" in fighting the virus lie ahead.

"And the reason I'm concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year's, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

"We are really at a very critical point. ... So I share the concern of President-elect Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse."

The comments from the nation's top infectious disease expert come as the US records its deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic's start .

Last week, Biden warned the "darkest days" in the battle against the virus "are ahead of us, not behind us," and urged Americans to prepare themselves for the struggle while criticizing President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.

"One thing I promise you about my leadership during this crisis: I'm going to tell it to you straight. I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against Covid are ahead of us, not behind us," Biden, who has received a coronavirus vaccine, said in remarks at the time.

"So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines. As frustrating as it is to hear, it's going to take patience, persistence and determination to beat this virus. There will be no time to waste in taking the steps we need to turn this crisis around," he said.

5 min ago

Over 2.1 million votes have been cast in Georgia Senate runoffs

From CNN's Jason Morris

As of Monday morning, over 2.1 million ballots have been cast in the Georgia Senate runoffs, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office tells CNN.

The breakdown of types of votes cast so far is below:

  • Absentee by mail received: 748,288
  • Absentee by mail outstanding: 502,895
  • Absentee in person: 1,377,952
  • Number of ballots cast: 2,126,240

The key Jan. 5 runoff election is set to determine which party controls the Senate chamber.

3 min ago

Biden will speak today about national security and foreign policy challenges his administration will inherit

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Nicole Gaouette, Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks today at 3:30 p.m. ET after being briefed by members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams about challenges his administration will inherit. 

He is set to speak from Wilmington, Delaware. 

Upon taking office next month, Biden's greatest hurdle could be convincing the rest of the world and even the US' closest allies that once again, America really can be trusted.

He will also face the usual slate of foreign policy challenges — from the near-peer competitor China to a nuclear-armed and unpredictable Kim Jong Un.

Biden has said he will make significant changes to US foreign policy. People familiar with the former vice president's plans say he would immediately reverse Trump policies on Iran, climate change and the World Health Organization.

Biden's goals share a common theme that breaks sharply with President Trump's isolationist approach: rebuilding alliances, a strategy meant to repair frayed US international ties and reflect his belief that America's toughest challenges, including the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, require international cooperation and coordination.