Biden says he supports $2,000 stimulus checks

As he was leaving the podium following his remarks on national security Monday, President-elect Joe Biden said he supports $2,000 direct payments when asked by a reporter.
Asked if he supported the larger stimulus checks, without turning around or breaking stride, Biden replied “yes,” and walked off the stage.
1 hr 14 min ago
Harris and her husband will receive a Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and future second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will receive their Covid-19 vaccine in Washington, DC, tomorrow, a transition official tells CNN.
Harris’ vaccination will occur live on camera, the official added.
Harris’ vaccination comes exactly one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his vaccine.
Emhoff is expected to receive his vaccination separately, but it’s unclear if it will take place before or after Harris receives hers. Other details on timing were not immediately provided.
1 hr 16 min ago
Biden says Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget are putting up "road blocks" on transition
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
President-elect Joe Biden said in remarks today that there are "road blocks" for his team at the Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department that are impairing transition efforts on key national security areas, calling it "nothing short of irresponsibility."
"Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the handoff between administrations. My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies," Biden implored during remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, following a national security briefing from his team of experts.
"We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit," he said.
Biden continued, saying, “We just aren’t getting all the information that we need." He added, "it's nothing short of irresponsibility.”
"Rebuilding the full set of our instruments of foreign policy and national security is a key challenge that the Vice President-elect Harris and I will face upon taking office, starting with our diplomacy," Biden said. "Today we heard from the leaders of the state and USAID agency review teams about the critical early investment we'll need to make in our diplomacy, in our development efforts and in rebuilding our alliances, to close the ranks with our partners and bring to bear the full benefits of our shared strength for the American people."
Biden noted that with some agencies they have been working with during the transition they have received "exemplary cooperation," but have "encountered obstruction" from the political leadership from agencies such as the Department of Defense.
Some context: Biden has vowed to take a markedly different approach to governing than President Trump, particularly when it comes to foreign policy.
He has vowed to undo Trump's "America First" isolationist foreign policy and restore the United States' reputation on the world stage.
Biden has pledged to rebuild international alliances and has said that global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, require partnerships and international coordination.
2 hr 17 min ago
Biden and Harris receive national security briefing
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a national security briefing from their team of experts on Monday.
Biden and Harris will deliver brief remarks on the subject later Monday.
Reporters were allowed in for a short period, during which Biden stressed the importance of the country's recommitting to global alliances after Trump's presidency.
"The past four years we've seen a lot of damage to American global leadership and traditional alliances, democracy under assault, and our security jeopardized by a go-it-alone approach in this administration. And the truth is the challenge we face today, can't be solved by any one country acting alone," he said.
Harris thanked those participating for their service and commitment to the country.
Among those participating were Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken, Defense Secretary-designate Lloyd Austin, incoming National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Avril Haines, Biden's pick for director of national intelligence.
3 hr 17 min ago
Biden will deliver remarks tomorrow on the coronavirus crisis
From CNN's Holly Yan, Madeline Holcombe and and Aaron Pellish
President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks tomorrow afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic from Wilmington, Delaware. His transition team advises the remarks will start at 3:45 p.m. ET.
Biden's remarks come as the nation continues to battle a surge in cases and a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
More Americans were hospitalized this past week than any other week of the pandemic, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Six states set new records Sunday for the most Covid-19 patients hospitalized: Alabama, California, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Meanwhile, more people traveled through US airports Sunday than any other day this pandemic, setting the stage for waves of new infections across the country.
Coronavirus vaccines continue to be administered and distributed across the country, but current figures fall well short of initial predictions and the US vaccination program appears to be taking longer than Warp Speed officials projected.
Coronavirus is one of Biden's key priorities, and earlier this month the President-elect detailed his plan to combat the pandemic, including asking Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he takes office.
4 hr 6 min ago
Trump's team has sent more than 550 fundraising emails since election night
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The Trump campaign has sent 554 fundraising solicitation emails to supporters since 11 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3, and 195 text messages, per CNN’s count.
The daily appeals showed little sign of slowing down during the holiday season. There was just one email sent to the list on Christmas Day, a holiday greeting with no solicitation.
Ahead of the holiday, the appeals asked supporters to sign a holiday card for the President. There has been a push in recent days for supporters to donate $30 or more to receive a 2021 Trump calendar.
“Our incredible First Lady, Melania Trump, handpicked the beautiful photos for our BRAND NEW 2021 Trump Calendar. She said to me, ‘Darling, I want Betsy to have PRIORITY-ACCESS to get the calendar FIRST,’" an email said to be sent by the President said.
An email sent on Dec. 23 claimed that Trump had “sent the Covid Relief Bill BACK to Congress,” calling it a “disgrace."
“In fact, this bill only provides American taxpayers with $600 each in relief payment and is nowhere near enough money for small businesses, like restaurants, that are in desperate need of our help,” that email said.
4 hr 28 min ago
Biden tested negative for coronavirus today
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Ahead of his remarks later this afternoon in Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus.
“President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," according to Biden's office.
Biden is expected to deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams.
5 hr ago
The House will vote this afternoon to override Trump's veto on the National Defense Authorization Act
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Following President-elect Joe Biden's remarks this afternoon on national security, the House is set to vote at 5 p.m. ET on two key items, one of which will test the loyalty of the Republican Party to President Trump.
The House will vote to override the President's veto on the National Defense Authorization Act. It will require a two-thirds majority vote. Republicans in leadership haven't whipped the bill. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he won't vote to override Trump's veto even though he voted for the underlying bill.
Members of the Freedom Caucus and a handful of other Republicans are expected to follow McCarthy's lead.
However, Democrats are growing increasingly confident that they will have the votes they need to override the veto. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday night that he thought the votes would be there and even Republican aides are saying they believe there is a very good chance Trump's veto is overridden Monday night in the House.
The House will also vote on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000. It will also require a two-thirds majority vote because it is occurring under a suspension of the rules.
Remember: Even if the process begins in the Senate on Tuesday to override the NDAA, any single senator can object, likely delaying the actual vote until Sunday when both the House and Senate reconvene for the first day of the 117th Congress.