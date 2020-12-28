Biden says rebuilding foreign policy and national security will be a "key challenge" of his presidency

Mark Makela/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden delivered remarks today from Wilmington, Delaware, after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams.

According to transition officials, the briefing focused in large part on the findings of the review teams since the delayed beginning of the formal transition process.

"Rebuilding the full set of our instruments of foreign policy and national security is a key challenge that the Vice President-elect Harris and I will face upon taking office, starting with our diplomacy," Biden said. "Today we heard from the leaders of the state and USAID agency review teams about the critical early investment we'll need to make in our diplomacy, in our development efforts and in rebuilding our alliances, to close the ranks with our partners and bring to bear the full benefits of our shared strength for the American people."

Biden noted that with some agencies they have been working with during the transition they have received "exemplary cooperation," but have "encountered obstruction" from the political leadership from agencies such as the Department of Defense.

Some context: Biden has vowed to take a markedly different approach to governing than President Trump, particularly when it comes to foreign policy.

He has vowed to undo Trump's "America First" isolationist foreign policy and restore the United States' reputation on the world stage.

Biden has pledged to rebuild international alliances and has said that global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, require partnerships and international coordination.