Biden will speak today about national security and foreign policy challenges his administration will inherit

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks today at 3:30 p.m. ET after being briefed by members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams about challenges his administration will inherit.

He is set to speak from Wilmington, Delaware.

Upon taking office next month, Biden's greatest hurdle could be convincing the rest of the world and even the US' closest allies that once again, America really can be trusted.

He will also face the usual slate of foreign policy challenges — from the near-peer competitor China to a nuclear-armed and unpredictable Kim Jong Un.

Biden has said he will make significant changes to US foreign policy. People familiar with the former vice president's plans say he would immediately reverse Trump policies on Iran, climate change and the World Health Organization.

Biden's goals share a common theme that breaks sharply with President Trump's isolationist approach: rebuilding alliances, a strategy meant to repair frayed US international ties and reflect his belief that America's toughest challenges, including the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, require international cooperation and coordination.