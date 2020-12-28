Trump's team has sent more than 550 fundraising emails since election night
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The Trump campaign has sent 554 fundraising solicitation emails to supporters since 11 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3, and 195 text messages, per CNN’s count.
The daily appeals showed little sign of slowing down during the holiday season. There was just one email sent to the list on Christmas Day, a holiday greeting with no solicitation.
Ahead of the holiday, the appeals asked supporters to sign a holiday card for the President. There has been a push in recent days for supporters to donate $30 or more to receive a 2021 Trump calendar.
“Our incredible First Lady, Melania Trump, handpicked the beautiful photos for our BRAND NEW 2021 Trump Calendar. She said to me, ‘Darling, I want Betsy to have PRIORITY-ACCESS to get the calendar FIRST,’" an email said to be sent by the President said.
An email sent on Dec. 23 claimed that Trump had “sent the Covid Relief Bill BACK to Congress,” calling it a “disgrace."
“In fact, this bill only provides American taxpayers with $600 each in relief payment and is nowhere near enough money for small businesses, like restaurants, that are in desperate need of our help,” that email said.
2 hr 24 min ago
Biden tested negative for coronavirus today
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Ahead of his remarks later this afternoon in Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus.
“President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," according to Biden's office.
Biden is expected to deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET after receiving a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams.
2 hr 56 min ago
The House will vote this afternoon to override Trump's veto on the National Defense Authorization Act
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Following President-elect Joe Biden's remarks this afternoon on national security, the House is set to vote at 5 p.m. ET on two key items, one of which will test the loyalty of the Republican Party to President Trump.
The House will vote to override the President's veto on the National Defense Authorization Act. It will require a two-thirds majority vote. Republicans in leadership haven't whipped the bill. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he won't vote to override Trump's veto even though he voted for the underlying bill.
Members of the Freedom Caucus and a handful of other Republicans are expected to follow McCarthy's lead.
However, Democrats are growing increasingly confident that they will have the votes they need to override the veto. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday night that he thought the votes would be there and even Republican aides are saying they believe there is a very good chance Trump's veto is overridden Monday night in the House.
The House will also vote on increasing stimulus checks to $2,000. It will also require a two-thirds majority vote because it is occurring under a suspension of the rules.
Remember: Even if the process begins in the Senate on Tuesday to override the NDAA, any single senator can object, likely delaying the actual vote until Sunday when both the House and Senate reconvene for the first day of the 117th Congress.
President-elect Biden to provide overview of national security later today
From CNN's Aaron Pellish
President-elect Joe Biden will deliver brief remarks this afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware, following a briefing from members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams.
A transition official says the briefing will focus in large part on the findings of the review teams since the delayed GSA ascertainment of Biden’s victory several weeks ago. Biden’s remarks will serve as a broad overview of some of those key points.
We can also expect that the briefing he receives from agency review teams will be less about specific headlines in the news, but more broadly about the country’s institutional health and wellness on the national security and foreign policy fronts.
3 hr 56 min ago
Some Republicans plan to challenge Biden's Electoral College victory next week
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Congress will count the Electoral College votes in a joint session of Congress on January 6, which represents President Trump's final chance to try to overturn the election result he lost to Biden.
In reality, Trump's Republican allies have virtually zero chance of changing the result, only to delay the inevitable affirmation of Biden as the Electoral College winner and the next president.
That hasn't stopped Trump — who has spread baseless conspiracy theories to falsely claim he won the election — from pressing for Congress to dispute the result next month. Just before Christmas, Trump hosted House Republicans at the White House who have been spearheading the effort to object to the Electoral College results, led by GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama.
"I believe we have multiple senators, and the question is not if, but how many," Brooks said last week.
Brooks said the Republicans are preparing to object to Biden's win in as many as six states, which would force a dozen hours of debate on the House and Senate floors, turning the counting of Biden's victory into a political circus.
Some background: When Congress met to tally the results of the 2004 presidential election, then-Sen. Barbara Boxer stood alone on the Senate floor to object to President George W. Bush's reelection victory in Ohio over Democrat John Kerry, forcing the House and Senate to vote for only the second time in a century on whether to reject a state's Electoral College votes.
It's the same scenario that could play out next week with President Trump publicly urging his supporters in Congress to object to President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states that expanded mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately urged Senate Republicans to steer clear, several senators have declined to rule out taking part, and incoming GOP Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has left open the possibility he will join the effort.
Democrats and even some Republicans are warning against a challenge, despite the precedent laid by Boxer. In an interview with CNN, Boxer said that the circumstances are totally different this year, when Trump and his allies are seeking to overturn a national election result, than when she joined with then-Ohio Democratic Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones to object to Kerry's loss.
These will be the key members of Biden's White House digital operation
From CNN's Dan Merica
President-elect Joe Bidennamed a slate of digital operatives to his incoming White House staff on Monday, preparing for an administration that, at least at the outset, will conduct most of its public-facing business digitally amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The newly minted staffers named to the White House Office of Digital Strategy include a number of longtime Democratic operatives, many of whom worked for Biden's presidential campaign.
The group will be asked to not only recreate the digital operation that helped defeat President Trump, but to build out an operation that follows a president who wielded more social media power than any of his predecessors.
Here's a look at the team announced so far:
Rob Flaherty, who worked as the digital director of the Biden campaign, will assume the role of director of digital strategy in the White House.
Jamie Lopez will work as director of platforms.
Brendan Cohen, who previously served as the deputy director of editorial on the Biden campaign, will serve as the platform manager of the digital operation.
They will be joined by Jonathan Hebert as video director and Carahna Magwood as creative director, both of whom held similar roles on the Biden campaign.
Some background: Biden's cash-strapped Democratic primary campaign was not the most digitally savvy operation and many Democrats believed the former vice president won the nomination despite a lack of serious investment in digital organizing and communication.
But Biden's campaign began to invest heavily in its digital operation as the Democratic primary ended and the general election began, just as almost all political campaigning moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden conducted much of his campaign in the early days of the pandemic from his home in Delaware, putting increased importance and pressure on his digital organizing operation.
5 hr 15 min ago
Biden's inauguration is less than a month away. These are the key roles he is yet to announce.
Biden's goal was to have all —or most — of his remaining Cabinet selections announced by Christmas, a transition official previously told CNN.
His self-imposed deadline of Christmas slipped away, but aides said he is expected to announce these remaining positions by early January.
Here are the positions that haven't yet been announced:
Attorney general
CIA director
Secretary of commerce
Secretary of labor
Small business administrator
Here's a look at who Biden has selected so far for his Cabinet and other top roles:
5 hr 2 min ago
Democratic Georgia Senate campaigns “sounding the alarm” over ad spending in contentious runoff race
From CNN's Ryan Nobles and DJ Judd
In a memo released to supporters today, campaign managers for Democratic Senate candidates on Jon Ossoff's and Rev. Raphael Warnock’s campaigns made an impassioned plea for donations, warning “We are sounding the alarm,” over ad spending in Georgia’s Senate Runoff Elections.
The memo, first obtained by CNN, was signed by Jerid Kurtz, Warnock’s campaign manager, and Ellen Foster, Ossoff’s campaign manager, and acknowledged, “We’re being outspent by $80 million on TV alone as Mitch McConnell and his special interest allies try to keep two of their most reliable votes in the U.S. Senate.”
New filings show Warnock and Ossoff each brought in more than $100 million in the last two months in a record-setting fundraising blitz with both candidates garnering significant national attention in races that could determine the sway of the United States Senate.
Both are embroiled in contentious Senate runoffs, since neither incumbent Senator netted the 50% necessary to prevent a Senate runoff in the November election.
Still, Republican outside groups, including groups led by Karl Rove and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have helped make up ground, while three super PACs associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell -- American Crossroads, the Senate Leadership Fund and the newly launched Peachtree PAC -- have bought more than $137 million in advertising to sway the contests.
In the memo to supporters Monday, Ossoff’s and Warnock’s campaigns acknowledged the huge haul, writing, “We know that may be hard to believe after our campaigns reported record-breaking fundraising, but to keep our critical mobilization programs fully operational through the end of the election, we need a significant increase in grassroots donations between now and Election Day,” and telling supporters, “running a field program in the pandemic that ensures the proper safety protocols are in place has proven to be very expensive.”
CNN's Fredreka Schouten contributed reporting to this post.
5 hr 36 min ago
The Electoral College votes will be counted in Congress on Jan. 6. Here's how it will work.
The time for President Trump's repeated baseless allegations of fraud is over, but that doesn't mean the drama has ended. Lawmakers follow an archaic timeline set out the Constitution and US law to make Biden president.
And Republicans will have to choose how deeply they want to follow Trump into his rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.
Lawmakers will have the ability to raise objections about the vote — just like some Democrats did in 2017. But while those objections were dismissed easily in 2017, Republican senators could, if they choose, drag the process out this year, and force the House and Senate to vote on individual points.
Here's a breakdown of what will take place on Jan. 6:
Electoral votes are counted in Congress.
Members of the House and the Senate will meet in the House chamber. The President of the Senate — that's Vice President Mike Pence — will preside over the session and the electoral votes will be read and counted in alphabetical order by two appointees each from the House and Senate.
They will then give their tallies to Pence, who will announce the results and listen for objections.
If there are objections, the House and Senate consider them separately to decide how to count those votes.
There are 538 electoral votes — one for each congressman and senator plus three for Washington, DC. If no candidate gets to a majority — that's 270 — then the 435 members of the House decide the election. Each state gets a vote. So while there are more Democrats in the House, Republicans, as of now, control more state delegations, so it is possible the House could pick Trump even though there is a Democratic majority.
The House has until noon on January 20 to pick the President. If they can't, it would be the vice president or the next person eligible in the line of presidential succession.