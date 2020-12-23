President-elect Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19.
“President -elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 last night and COVID-19 was not detected," his office said.
Biden has one even today, he is set to formally introduce his nominee for secretary of education this morning in Wilmington, Delaware.
10 min ago
Biden's incoming CDC director on her new role: "I have some work cut out for me"
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that she wants make sure science and messaging on health guidance is "consistent" across all states.
"I have some work cut out for me, right. We need to have a uniformity of method ... I want to also convey that I think my work really has to be ensuring and bolstering the public health responses and the public health infrastructure at the state, local, and federal levels, I think those infrastructures were underfunded before Covid and I think we really see that now during Covid," Walensky told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
"We need to promote the science, we need to just make sure that the science is being consistent and translatable into guidance that is uniform across the states, having each of these states, they're incredible people in these states, but to have each of them reinvent the wheel, and not to learn from one another, and not to have federal guidance is just not a good use of the scarce resources we have," she continued.
20 min ago
Biden transition announces additional members of the Office of the White House Counsel
From CNN’s Jessica Dean
The Biden transition has announced additional members of the Office of the White House Counsel. The new appointees include:
Jonathan Cedarbaum, Deputy Counsel to the President and National Security Council Legal Adviser.
Danielle Conley, Deputy Counsel to the President.
Stuart Delery, Deputy Counsel to the President.
Jonathan Su, Deputy Counsel to the President.
Dana Remus was previously announced as White House Counsel.
25 min ago
Biden will formally introduce Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally introduce Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as their nominee for secretary of education this morning in an event in Wilmington, Delaware.
If confirmed by the Senate, Cardona would play a key role in reopening schools across the country that have been forced online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN was first to report that Cardona would be nominated for the role.
"In Miguel Cardona, America will have an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way at the Department of Education — ensuring that every student is equipped to thrive in the economy of the future, that every educator has the resources they need to do their jobs with dignity and success, and that every school is on track to reopen safely," Biden said Tuesday night in a statement.
Biden described Cardona as a "lifelong champion of public education" who "understands that our children are the kite strings that keep our national ambitions aloft."
More on the nominee: Cardona was appointed Connecticut's commissioner of education by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in August 2019.
He came to the role with two decades of experience as a public school educator from the city of Meriden, according to the state's government website, after beginning his career as an elementary school teacher and later serving for 10 years as a school principal. In 2013, Cardona became the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
Cardona, whose parents moved from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, would be another high-profile Latino in the Cabinet. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus had urged the President-elect to select him.
Throughout the Cabinet selection process, Biden has faced pressure to follow through on his pledge to nominate people who reflect the diversity of America.
Biden still has five Cabinet-level positions to name, including attorney general. That decision is no longer expected to be announced before Christmas, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN, as the President-elect continues deliberating on one of the most high-profile positions in his incoming administration.
30 min ago
Congress has the next — and final — vote in the 2020 election
The time for President Trump's repeated baseless allegations of fraud is over, but that doesn't mean the drama has ended. Lawmakers follow an archaic timeline set out the Constitution and US law to make Biden president.
And Republicans will have to choose how deeply they want to follow Trump into his rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.
Lawmakers will have the ability to raise objections about the vote — just like some Democrats did in 2017. But while those objections were dismissed easily in 2017, Republican senators could, if they choose, drag the process out this year, and force the House and Senate to vote on individual points.
Here's a breakdown of what will take place on Jan. 6:
Electoral votes are counted in Congress.
Members of the House and the Senate will meet in the House chamber. The President of the Senate — that's Vice President Mike Pence — will preside over the session and the electoral votes will be read and counted in alphabetical order by two appointees each from the House and Senate.
They will then give their tallies to Pence, who will announce the results and listen for objections.
If there are objections, the House and Senate consider them separately to decide how to count those votes.
There are 538 electoral votes — one for each congressman and senator plus three for Washington, DC. If no candidate gets to a majority — that's 270 — then the 435 members of the House decide the election. Each state gets a vote. So while there are more Democrats in the House, Republicans, as of now, control more state delegations, so it is possible the House could pick Trump even though there is a Democratic majority.
The House has until noon on January 20 to pick the President. If they can't, it would be the vice president or the next person eligible in the line of presidential succession.