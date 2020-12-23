Connecticut State Colleges & Universities

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will formally introduce Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as their nominee for secretary of education this morning in an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

If confirmed by the Senate, Cardona would play a key role in reopening schools across the country that have been forced online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN was first to report that Cardona would be nominated for the role.

"In Miguel Cardona, America will have an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way at the Department of Education — ensuring that every student is equipped to thrive in the economy of the future, that every educator has the resources they need to do their jobs with dignity and success, and that every school is on track to reopen safely," Biden said Tuesday night in a statement.

Biden described Cardona as a "lifelong champion of public education" who "understands that our children are the kite strings that keep our national ambitions aloft."

More on the nominee: Cardona was appointed Connecticut's commissioner of education by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in August 2019.

He came to the role with two decades of experience as a public school educator from the city of Meriden, according to the state's government website, after beginning his career as an elementary school teacher and later serving for 10 years as a school principal. In 2013, Cardona became the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

Cardona, whose parents moved from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, would be another high-profile Latino in the Cabinet. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus had urged the President-elect to select him.

Throughout the Cabinet selection process, Biden has faced pressure to follow through on his pledge to nominate people who reflect the diversity of America.

Biden still has five Cabinet-level positions to name, including attorney general. That decision is no longer expected to be announced before Christmas, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN, as the President-elect continues deliberating on one of the most high-profile positions in his incoming administration.