Education secretary nominee says he is "as American as apple pie and rice and beans"
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Miguel Cardona spoke about his background after President-elect Joe Biden introduced him as education secretary nominee, using his story as a call to action for equality in the US education system.
“I, being bilingual and bicultural, am as American as apple pie and rice and beans,” Cardona said.
His grandparents emigrated from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, and he was born in housing projects in the state, he said.
He attended public schools in his hometown of Meriden, Connecticut, was the first in his family to graduate from college, and went on to become a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in “the same community that gave me so much,” he said.
“For me, education was the great equalizer. But for too many students, your ZIP code and your skin color remain the best predictor of the opportunities you'll have in your lifetime.
He compared education in America to a “wilted rose” in Spanish, saying it is “neglected, in need of care.”
“We must be the master gardeners who cultivate it, who work every day to preserve its beauty and its purpose,” he said.
Here his full remarks:
1 hr 10 min ago
"Forge opportunity out of crisis:" Biden's education secretary emphasizes importance of fixing disparities
Dr. Miguel Cardona, President-elect Joe Biden's pick for education secretary, said he will focus his efforts on making changes that address disparities in the American public educations system.
He talked about how this year's pandemic has exposed these inequities.
"It's taken some of our most painful, longstanding disparities and wrenched them open even wider," Cardona said.
"Though we are beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel, we also know that this crisis is ongoing, that we will carry its impacts for years to come, and that the problems and inequities that have plagued our educational system since long before Covid will still be with us even after the virus is gone," he added.
Cardona said America needs to take this situation to "forge opportunity out of crisis" and "build something better than we've ever had before."
He called for solutions that prioritize innovation and giving respect to the teaching profession.
"It shouldn't take a pandemic for us to realize how important teachers are for this country," he said.
5 min ago
Biden introduces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee: He's "ready on day one"
From CNN's Kate Sullivan and Jasmine Wright
President-elect Joe Biden is formally introducing Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as his nominee for education secretary at an event happening now in Wilmington, Delaware.
If confirmed by the Senate, Cardona would play a key role in reopening schools across the country that have been forced online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"In this critical moment of our nation's history, it's essential that there is an educator serving as secretary of education. I want to make that clear again, an educator, someone who has taught in the classroom, comes out of the classroom. Today I'm pleased to announce that such a nominee we have, Dr. Miguel Cardona," Biden said as Cardona sat behind him on stage.
"Like other Cabinet nominees and appointees, he's brilliant, he's qualified and he's tested," Biden continued. He said that Cardona is "ready on day one."
"We needed an education secretary who truly understands what it's been like for educators, administrators, families, caregivers and students this past year," Biden said. "But we also need someone who knows what it's like, what it takes to get through this crisis."
The President-elect once again praised his "historic Cabinet," saying that there are already "more people of color in this Cabinet than in the history of the United States."
Cardona, whose parents moved from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, would be another high-profile Latino in the Cabinet. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus had urged the President-elect to select him.
More about the nominee: Cardona was appointed Connecticut's commissioner of education by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in August 2019.
He came to the role with two decades of experience as a public school educator from the city of Meriden, according to the state's government website, after beginning his career as an elementary school teacher and later serving for 10 years as a school principal.
In 2013, Cardona became the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
1 hr 12 min ago
Biden's inauguration is less than a month away. These are the key roles he is yet to announce.
Biden's goal was to have all —or most — of his remaining Cabinet selections announced by Christmas, a transition official previously told CNN, but prospects for reaching it are dimming.
The nominee for attorney general is no longer expected to be announced before Christmas, a person familiar with the matter tells CNN, as Biden continues deliberating on one of the most high-profile positions in his incoming administration.
Here are the positions that haven't yet been announced:
Attorney general
CIA director
Secretary of commerce
Secretary of labor
Small business administrator
Here's a look at who Biden has selected so far for his Cabinet and other top roles:
2 hr 31 min ago
If confirmed as education secretary, Miguel Cardona would be another high-profile Latino in Biden's Cabinet
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
Joe Biden's transition team late Tuesday announced Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as the President-elect's nominee for education secretary.
The President-elect is set to formally introduce his nominee this morning in an event in Wilmington, Delaware.
Cardona, whose parents moved from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, would be another high-profile Latino in the Cabinet. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus had urged the President-elect to select him.
If confirmed, Cardona would join other Latino picks in the Cabinet including Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American man who would be the first Latino to serve in the position if confirmed by the Senate, and Xavier Becerra, who Biden picked to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and was the first Latino to serve as the attorney general of California.
Throughout the Cabinet selection process, Biden has faced pressure to follow through on his pledge to nominate people who reflect the diversity of America.
As education secretary, Cardona would play a key role in reopening schools across the country that have been forced online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN was first to report that Cardona would be nominated for the role.
"In Miguel Cardona, America will have an experienced and dedicated public school teacher leading the way at the Department of Education — ensuring that every student is equipped to thrive in the economy of the future, that every educator has the resources they need to do their jobs with dignity and success, and that every school is on track to reopen safely," Biden said Tuesday night in a statement.
Read about other historic firsts in Biden's administration here.
3 hr 6 min ago
Biden team pushes back against Twitter's plan to wipe White House accounts' followers
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is calling out Twitter's decision to not allow the millions of followers of the White House Twitter accounts to be automatically retained when the accounts are handed over to the new administration.
When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, his administration inherited the millions of followers of each account handed over from the Obama administration. It was the first Twitter transfer of power in US history, and at the time, the @POTUS accounts and @WhiteHouse each had more than 13 million followers.
Nearly four years later, the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts have 33.2 million and 26 million followers, respectively.
Trump, a famously prolific tweeter, will retain control of his personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, which has 88.5 million followers on the platform.
"In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama's Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — at Team 44's urging," Biden transition official Rob Flaherty tweeted on Tuesday.
"In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero," Flaherty said.
Flaherty said in a later tweet that this was Twitter's decision, not the President's. He said in a separate tweet directed at Nick Pacilio, a Twitter spokesperson, that he was "happy to share the email thread where we pushed back and we were told this was unequivocal."
Pacilio said in a statement on behalf of Twitter that the multiple White House accounts being transferred "will not automatically retain their existing followers."
"Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration's new accounts," Pacilio said. "For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been archived as @WhiteHouse45 and given the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account."
Pacilio did not provide a reason for the change when asked in a follow-up question by CNN.
On January 20, the day Biden will be inaugurated, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet and @LaCasaBlanca to the Biden administration, according to Pacilio.
3 hr 32 min ago
Defense official calls Biden's remark that Pentagon won't brief his team on many things "patently false"
From CNN's Michael Callahan
The Department of Defense has pushed back on President-elect Joe Biden’s comments Tuesday that “the Defense Department won’t even brief us on many things,” when he was addressing the recent cyber intrusion from suspected Russian hackers. A defense official said the statement “is patently false.”
“Since November 23rd, when the GSA approved transition activities to occur, the DOD has conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information, which greatly exceed what the Biden-Harris team originally requested,” the official said in a statement to reporters. “The Department will continue to provide the information and meetings necessary to ensure the continuity of government. As we’ve said, meetings will begin again in early January, and in fact we’ve begun scheduling them.”
Last week CNN reported that tensions between the Pentagon and the Biden transition spilled into public view after the acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, said the incoming Biden team had agreed to a two-week holiday break in previously scheduled transition talks at the Pentagon.
But the Biden transition team said Friday that they did not agree to a two-week break in critical transfer-of-power discussions with Pentagon officials, despite an assertion from the acting Defense Secretary that both sides had agreed to take such a "holiday pause."
"There was no mutually agreed upon holiday break," Yohannes Abraham, executive director of the Biden transition, told reporters Friday. "In fact, we think it's important that briefings and other engagements continue during this period, as there's no time to spare."
Miller's announcement also acknowledged that the Pentagon had postponed a series of meetings with the Biden transition team that had been scheduled for last Friday, saying that those meetings would be rescheduled after the supposed holiday break.
3 hr 50 min ago
Biden tested negative for Covid-19
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright
President-elect Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19.
“President -elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 last night and COVID-19 was not detected," his office said.
Biden has one event today, he is set to formally introduce his nominee for secretary of education this morning in Wilmington, Delaware.
3 hr 40 min ago
Biden's incoming CDC director on her new role: "I have some work cut out for me"
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, incoming director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that she wants make sure science and messaging on health guidance is "consistent" across all states.
"I have some work cut out for me, right. We need to have a uniformity of method ... I want to also convey that I think my work really has to be ensuring and bolstering the public health responses and the public health infrastructure at the state, local, and federal levels, I think those infrastructures were underfunded before Covid and I think we really see that now during Covid," Walensky told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
"We need to promote the science, we need to just make sure that the science is being consistent and translatable into guidance that is uniform across the states, having each of these states, they're incredible people in these states, but to have each of them reinvent the wheel, and not to learn from one another, and not to have federal guidance is just not a good use of the scarce resources we have," she continued.