Education secretary nominee says he is "as American as apple pie and rice and beans"

Miguel Cardona spoke about his background after President-elect Joe Biden introduced him as education secretary nominee, using his story as a call to action for equality in the US education system.

“I, being bilingual and bicultural, am as American as apple pie and rice and beans,” Cardona said.

His grandparents emigrated from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, and he was born in housing projects in the state, he said.

He attended public schools in his hometown of Meriden, Connecticut, was the first in his family to graduate from college, and went on to become a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in “the same community that gave me so much,” he said.

“For me, education was the great equalizer. But for too many students, your ZIP code and your skin color remain the best predictor of the opportunities you'll have in your lifetime.

He compared education in America to a “wilted rose” in Spanish, saying it is “neglected, in need of care.”

“We must be the master gardeners who cultivate it, who work every day to preserve its beauty and its purpose,” he said.

