President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine in Newark, Delaware, Monday afternoon during a live televised event.
Biden's wife, Jill, was by his side.
The President-elect received the vaccine at ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and it was administered by Tabe Mase, nurse practitioner and head of Employee Health Services.
When Biden was asked by Mase if she wanted him to count to three before administering the shot, he said, "No, you just go ahead any time you're ready."
"What I want to say is we owe these folks an awful lot," Biden said after getting the shot. "The scientists and the people who put this together, the front line workers, the people who were the ones who actually did the clinical work, it's just amazing. I wish we had time to take you through the whole hospital to see how busy and incredible you all are. And we owe you big. We really do."