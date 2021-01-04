Biden and Trump will campaign in Georgia today ahead of crucial Senate runoff elections

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to make a final push in Georgia today ahead of the state's high stakes Senate runoff elections tomorrow.

Biden will campaign in Atlanta, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris traveled to Savannah on Sunday. This will be the second visit to the state for both the President-elect and Vice President-elect as they campaign for the Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, in hopes that the party will gain control of the Senate.

The President-elect's Monday trip to Georgia will coincide with President Trump traveling to Dalton, Georgia, for a rally to campaign for the state's incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Why this election is key: Control of the chamber hinges on next week's match-ups. If Democrats win both races, the Senate makeup would be 50-50, positioning Harris to serve as the tie-breaking vote and setting up an easier path for Biden to advance the agenda he promoted during his campaign.

During Biden's last stop earlier in December, which came on the heels of the Electoral College affirming his victory, he slammed Perdue and Loeffler, arguing that they stood by and "fully embraced nullifying nearly 5 million Georgia votes." He urged Georgians to vote as if their lives depended on it.