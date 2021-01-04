Georgia election official slams Trump's fraud claims ahead of Senate runoff elections 

Gabriel Sterling speaks at Monday's news conference at the Georgia State Capitol. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling urged Georgians to get out and vote in tomorrow's key Senate runoff election, and debunked President Trump's multiple baseless claims of election fraud in the state.

Sterling adamantly said that everybody’s vote counts and was counted in the November general election despite assertions made by President Trump and others.

“If you care about the value and direction of the nation you want to see, it is your obligation to turn out and vote tomorrow,” Sterling said in a news conference in Atlanta.

Sterling said he is telling those who believe their votes were stolen or that there was voter fraud, “If you believe in your heart of hearts that there was, the best thing for you to do is to turn out and vote and make it harder for them to steal,” he said.

His comments come after audio from a Jan. 2 phone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger regarding the results of the 2020 election was released. In the call, Trump is heard attempting to pressure the official to "find" votes necessary to alter the election result in the state, which President-elect Joe Biden won.

Sterling stood next to a sign that said “Claim vs Fiction” and refuted several claims that President Trump said during the released phone call.