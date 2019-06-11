Trump and Biden duel in Iowa
What the polls say about Democrats right now
A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Selzer and Co. dropped over the weekend.
The key takeaway? Former Vice President Joe Biden is still the frontrunner, but his lead is smaller in Iowa.
Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic caucuses, but his advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling, even as just five candidates out of a field of 23 crack 5% support.
The poll finds Biden leads among both those who plan to participate in the caucuses the traditional, in-person way, or via a new process for caucusing virtually.
Overall, 24% say they favor the former vice president, with 16% backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 15% Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and 14% South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. California Sen. Kamala Harris rounds out the five over 5% with 7% support.
How this compares to the national numbers: Biden has regularly been above 30% in national polling since announcing his candidacy in April, with his nearest competitor trailing by double-digits. But there hasn't been high-quality polling in Iowa since his entry to the race.
Joe Biden plans to go after Trump directly
While in Davenport, Iowa, Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden will go after President Trump by name dozens of times while labeling him "an existential threat to America."
Read more from Biden's prepared remarks here.
Trump slams Biden ahead of competing events in Iowa
President Trump took aim at Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden ahead of their dueling events in Iowa this afternoon.
Trump repeatedly called the former vice president a “loser” and alleged he is “in trouble.”
“Joe never got more than 1% except [President] Obama took him off the trash heap and now it looks like he’s failing,” Trump said while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.
The President added that “it looks like his friends from the left are going to overtake him pretty soon.”
“When a man has to mention my name 76 times in a speech that means he’s in trouble,” Trump said of Biden.
Trump then turned to personal attacks, saying that Biden is a “different guy, he looks different than he used to, he acts different than he used to, he’s even slower than he used to be, so I don’t know. But when he mentions my name that many times I guess I should be complimented.”
Trump repeated former claims that he would rather run against Biden than any other democrats in the field because he said Biden is “the weakest mentally.”
“I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here,” Trump said pointing to his head. “I like running against people that are weak mentally. I think Joe is the weakest up here. The other ones have much more energy.”
“But I don’t bring up,” Trump added after talking about Biden for minutes.
What the President has planned in Iowa today
This is President Trump's first stop of the campaign season in Iowa, a state he turned from blue to red in 2016.
Today, he and former Vice President Joe Biden will essentially draw an invisible line down the middle of the state:
- Biden will spend his day campaigning in eastern Iowa, according to his schedule.
- Trump will head to the western side to make remarks on renewable energy before flying to central Des Moines for a dinner and fundraiser with the state's Republican Party.
White House officials insisted the twin visits to the state were not planned, but campaign aides said they found the optics humorous.
Though they won't come face-to-face, the feud that has bubbled up between Trump and Biden will loom over their visits.
While some aides have advised the President to refrain from attacking Biden by name, suggesting he "sit back and enjoy the show," others say Trump enjoys having a foil, no matter how far away the general election is. He has attacked Biden from the South Lawn of the White House, while standing next to the Japanese prime minister during a news conference in Tokyo and often from his favorite platform, Twitter.
Here are some of Trump's recent tweets about Biden: