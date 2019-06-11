A protester interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, during his community event in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

The protester was heard yelling in the background during Biden’s remarks about President Trump and Charlottesville.

The protester yelled, “You have blood on your hands, you have blood on your hands… no he is talking about the Ku Klux Klan… he supports the murder of unborn babies and he wants us to pay for it."

The crowd in the room started clapping, chanting and eventually drowned out the protester.

Biden continued speaking and went on to talk the US' standing in the world.

"The fact is that we have never had a president do or say anything like that, Republican or Democrat, since the Civil War and to draw a moral equivalence between those folks was just way out of hand, way out of reach," Biden said of Trump's remark after white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

At the time, Trump said that there were "people that were very fine people on both sides."

In April, Trump said he was referring to supporters of the Confederate general Robert E. Lee when he said there were "fine people" on both sides.