Protester interrupts Biden at community event in Iowa
A protester interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, during his community event in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
The protester was heard yelling in the background during Biden’s remarks about President Trump and Charlottesville.
The protester yelled, “You have blood on your hands, you have blood on your hands… no he is talking about the Ku Klux Klan… he supports the murder of unborn babies and he wants us to pay for it."
The crowd in the room started clapping, chanting and eventually drowned out the protester.
Biden continued speaking and went on to talk the US' standing in the world.
"The fact is that we have never had a president do or say anything like that, Republican or Democrat, since the Civil War and to draw a moral equivalence between those folks was just way out of hand, way out of reach," Biden said of Trump's remark after white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
At the time, Trump said that there were "people that were very fine people on both sides."
In April, Trump said he was referring to supporters of the Confederate general Robert E. Lee when he said there were "fine people" on both sides.
Trump criticizes Biden at his renewable energy event
President Trump, while speaking at an event in Iowa about renewable energy, criticized 2020 presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden, calling the former vice president "Sleepy Joe."
Earlier today, Biden spoke in Iowa and labeled Trump an "existential threat" to the country. Trump said Biden is talking about him too much.
“He said my name so many times that people couldn’t stand it anymore," Trump said.
Trump mentioned that this isn’t his "political season" yet, and mentioned that will start next week. He's set to formally announce his re-election campaign at a June 18 rally.
Iowa Rep. Steve King was not allowed on Air Force One for Trump's trip to his home state
Rep. Steve King, the Iowa Republican who was stripped of his congressional committee assignments earlier this year, was not allowed to fly aboard Air Force One today as President Trump traveled to Iowa, two GOP officials say.
King, who represents the state's 4th District in Western Iowa, asked the White House to join the President's entourage, but administration officials rejected the request, two officials familiar with the matter told CNN.
Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Deb Fischer of Nebraska joined Trump aboard Air Force One. Ernst had not been planning to travel with the President, citing her voting schedule, but ended up flying to Iowa with Trump.
About King: While King has a history of making incendiary remarks around race and immigration, King was removed from his committee assignments and rebuked by members of his own party after giving an interview with The New York Times in January in which he made racist comments. In the article, King, as part of a defense of what he said was the "culture of America," asked how certain terms had become controversial in modern discourse.
Trump’s Iowa fundraiser pulls in over $1 million for state party
President Trump’s fundraiser this evening in West Des Moines has pulled in more than $1 million for the Republican Party of Iowa, according to a source familiar with the planning.
As CNN reported, the fundraiser will benefit only the state party, not his re-election effort, according to a campaign aide. The party sold tickets to the fundraising dinner starting at $250 for general admission.
A group of key Iowa stakeholders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst’s 2020 campaign manager, 2016 Trump general election state director Eric Branstad, and 2016 campaign adviser and "The Apprentice" contestant Tana Goertz, met recently with Trump campaign officials to discuss the campaign’s plans for the Hawkeye State and hiring timeline, the source said.
What to watch: Expect Trump to make regular stops in Iowa during caucus time and the general election, with rallies across the state gearing up in the near future.
Here's why Iowa is so important in presidential primary elections
Iowa is the starting line when it comes to presidential politics.It is the first state in the nation to cast their vote. This gives Iowa voters the ability to show support for their favorite candidates right away.
Why this matters: This is important because these first results can give an indication of how a candidate will preform with the rest of American voters.
As CNN Politics Executive Editor Mark Preston said during the 2016 primary race, Iowa "can either kill a campaign, or can launch a campaign."
Election results in Iowa give candidates a chance to evaluate whether their platform is resonating with voters, and if they should continue their campaign strategies, or change it up.
Another reason Iowa gets attention from political candidates is because they hold caucuses rather than a primary, making voting a hands-on, community event.
So, what's a caucus?
In the Iowa caucuses, unlike primaries countrywide, you can't just get away with pulling a lever in a curtained polling booth at any time of the day that's convenient.
Instead, Iowans must attend public meetings in school gyms, arts centers, churches, libraries, restaurants and even fire stations in more than a thousand precincts to vote for a candidate.
The Democratic caucus system is a little more intricate than the GOP process. As soon as the meetings open, attendees must declare a preference for a candidate.
Then, groups of voters who support the same candidate stake out positions around the room. People who still can't make up their mind join a group known as "uncommitted."
This is where it gets complicated: In order to be considered "viable," a group must clear a certain threshold — usually around 15% of the entire caucus turnout in each precinct.
Once first-round votes are tallied, anyone stuck in a group that is not "viable" has the chance to align with a candidate who has passed the threshold.
Also, it's going to be quite different this year...
In a bid to make the 2020 caucus process more accessible, democrats announced in February the creation of a "virtual caucus," which will allow any Iowa Democrat to caucus virtually at specific times for six days leading up to the caucuses next February 3 instead of only in person on the traditional Monday night.
The change comes after Democrats across the country have pushed for changes to caucuses in order to make them more accessible to people who can't get free at one specific time, like single parents, shift workers and people with disabilities.
Joe Biden: Trump is a "threat to our core values"
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, kicked off a three-stop swing in Iowa by labeling President Trump an "existential threat" to the country.
It was just one of a series of blistering attacks the Biden campaign had previewed on Tuesday morning, and before even landing in the Hawkeye State, Trump began counter punching.
Biden tweets on Trump's paper deal with Mexico
Former Vice President Joe Biden just tweeted about President Trump's deal with Mexico.
Earlier today, Trump flashed a folded paper, claiming it's an additional deal with Mexico.
In response to Trump's paper agreement, Biden tweeted, "The Iowans being crushed by his tariffs would like to see it."
About that deal: Trump, while speaking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House before leaving to Iowa, disputed the Mexican government’s claim that there are not more additions to a US-Mexico immigration deal, which the Trump administration has hinted at since a deal was struck late last week.
Trump pulled out a single piece of folded paper and said, “That’s the agreement that everybody says they don’t have, so — no I’m going to let Mexico do the announcement at the right time. For Mexico, they want to go through with it, but here’s the agreement. It’s a very simple agreement.”
“This is one page of a very long agreement for both Mexico and the United States. Without the tariffs we would have had nothing,” he continued.
Trump later pulled the paper out again and said, “I just give you my word, inside here and I don’t have to do it, but you will freeze action it. You will stop it. You will analyze it. Every single letter you’ll see, but in here is the agreement.”