Trump and Biden duel in Iowa
Trump’s Iowa fundraiser pulls in over $1 million for state party
President Trump’s fundraiser this evening in West Des Moines has pulled in more than $1 million for the Republican Party of Iowa, according to a source familiar with the planning.
As CNN reported, the fundraiser will benefit only the state party, not his re-election effort, according to a campaign aide. The party sold tickets to the fundraising dinner starting at $250 for general admission.
A group of key Iowa stakeholders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst’s 2020 campaign manager, 2016 Trump general election state director Eric Branstad, and 2016 campaign adviser and "The Apprentice" contestant Tana Goertz, met recently with Trump campaign officials to discuss the campaign’s plans for the Hawkeye State and hiring timeline, the source said.
What to watch: Expect Trump to make regular stops in Iowa during caucus time and the general election, with rallies across the state gearing up in the near future.
Here's why Iowa is so important in presidential primary elections
Iowa is the starting line when it comes to presidential politics.It is the first state in the nation to cast their vote. This gives Iowa voters the ability to show support for their favorite candidates right away.
Why this matters: This is important because these first results can give an indication of how a candidate will preform with the rest of American voters.
As CNN Politics Executive Editor Mark Preston said during the 2016 primary race, Iowa "can either kill a campaign, or can launch a campaign."
Election results in Iowa give candidates a chance to evaluate whether their platform is resonating with voters, and if they should continue their campaign strategies, or change it up.
Another reason Iowa gets attention from political candidates is because they hold caucuses rather than a primary, making voting a hands-on, community event.
So, what's a caucus?
In the Iowa caucuses, unlike primaries countrywide, you can't just get away with pulling a lever in a curtained polling booth at any time of the day that's convenient.
Instead, Iowans must attend public meetings in school gyms, arts centers, churches, libraries, restaurants and even fire stations in more than a thousand precincts to vote for a candidate.
The Democratic caucus system is a little more intricate than the GOP process. As soon as the meetings open, attendees must declare a preference for a candidate.
Then, groups of voters who support the same candidate stake out positions around the room. People who still can't make up their mind join a group known as "uncommitted."
This is where it gets complicated: In order to be considered "viable," a group must clear a certain threshold — usually around 15% of the entire caucus turnout in each precinct.
Once first-round votes are tallied, anyone stuck in a group that is not "viable" has the chance to align with a candidate who has passed the threshold.
Also, it's going to be quite different this year...
In a bid to make the 2020 caucus process more accessible, democrats announced in February the creation of a "virtual caucus," which will allow any Iowa Democrat to caucus virtually at specific times for six days leading up to the caucuses next February 3 instead of only in person on the traditional Monday night.
The change comes after Democrats across the country have pushed for changes to caucuses in order to make them more accessible to people who can't get free at one specific time, like single parents, shift workers and people with disabilities.
Joe Biden: Trump is a "threat to our core values"
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, kicked off a three-stop swing in Iowa by labeling President Trump an "existential threat" to the country.
It was just one of a series of blistering attacks the Biden campaign had previewed on Tuesday morning, and before even landing in the Hawkeye State, Trump began counter punching.
Biden tweets on Trump's paper deal with Mexico
Former Vice President Joe Biden just tweeted about President Trump's deal with Mexico.
Earlier today, Trump flashed a folded paper, claiming it's an additional deal with Mexico.
In response to Trump's paper agreement, Biden tweeted, "The Iowans being crushed by his tariffs would like to see it."
About that deal: Trump, while speaking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House before leaving to Iowa, disputed the Mexican government’s claim that there are not more additions to a US-Mexico immigration deal, which the Trump administration has hinted at since a deal was struck late last week.
Trump pulled out a single piece of folded paper and said, “That’s the agreement that everybody says they don’t have, so — no I’m going to let Mexico do the announcement at the right time. For Mexico, they want to go through with it, but here’s the agreement. It’s a very simple agreement.”
“This is one page of a very long agreement for both Mexico and the United States. Without the tariffs we would have had nothing,” he continued.
Trump later pulled the paper out again and said, “I just give you my word, inside here and I don’t have to do it, but you will freeze action it. You will stop it. You will analyze it. Every single letter you’ll see, but in here is the agreement.”
Trump and Biden are both speaking soon — at separate Iowa events
President Trump and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden are scheduled to speak at separate events in Iowa around 4:15 p.m. ET today.
Trump will deliver remarks after touring Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy. You can watch his speech here.
Meanwhile, Biden will attend a community event in Davenport, Iowa. You can watch it here.
Some background: Trump and Biden have been exchanging insults and criticism all day. Earlier today, Trump repeatedly called the former vice president a “loser” and alleged he is “in trouble.” Meanwhile, Biden released a copy of the speech he'll give tonight in which he calls out Trump by name dozens of times while labeling him "an existential threat to America."
Trump and Biden's overlapping schedules in Iowa
President Trump is making his first stop of the campaign season in Iowa Tuesday, but he's not the only one. Potential 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden is also in Iowa.
Trump and Biden are stopping in different places throughout the state, but at the same times.
Here's a look at their schedule:
4:15 p.m.
- Trump delivers remarks on renewable energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He will also take a tour of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy.
- Biden speaks at a community event in Mount Pleasant, Iowa (about 180 miles from Trump)
7:30 p.m.
- Trump delivers remarks at the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner in West Des Moines
- Biden will deliver remarks at a community event in Davenport, Iowa (about 263 miles from Trump)
11:15 p.m.
- Trump arrives back at the White House
Both Biden and Trump are expected to jab at each other during events, and bring up topics that affect Iowa farmers and manufacturers such as the President's trade wars, tariffs and healthcare.
What the polls say about Democrats right now
A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Selzer and Co. dropped over the weekend.
The key takeaway? Former Vice President Joe Biden is still the frontrunner, but his lead is smaller in Iowa.
Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic caucuses, but his advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling, even as just five candidates out of a field of 23 crack 5% support.
The poll finds Biden leads among both those who plan to participate in the caucuses the traditional, in-person way, or via a new process for caucusing virtually.
Overall, 24% say they favor the former vice president, with 16% backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 15% Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and 14% South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. California Sen. Kamala Harris rounds out the five over 5% with 7% support.
How this compares to the national numbers: Biden has regularly been above 30% in national polling since announcing his candidacy in April, with his nearest competitor trailing by double-digits. But there hasn't been high-quality polling in Iowa since his entry to the race.