Election personnel check in provisional ballots at the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections offices in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on November 7. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Sunday afternoon pushed the remaining ballots in Gwinnett County to the Georgia secretary of state's election reporting system, according to county spokesman Joe Sorenson.

But 965 provisional ballots still need to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections on Monday morning to determine their eligibility to be tabulated, Sorenson said in a statement.

The county experienced issues with the Dominion Voting System on Friday, which caused a day-long delay in reporting a crucial batch of votes.

On Saturday, Dominion Voting Systems technicians were unable to make the system adjustments that were necessary to complete an upload of results.

CNN has not yet projected a winner in the Georgia race, but as of Sunday, President-elect Joe Biden holds the lead over Donald Trump by about 10,353 votes.