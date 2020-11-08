Gwinnett County says Dominion Voting Systems have reported remaining ballots but provisional ballots still need review
From CNN's Jason Morris
Dominion Voting Systems on Sunday afternoon pushed the remaining ballots in Gwinnett County to the Georgia secretary of state's election reporting system, according to county spokesman Joe Sorenson.
But 965 provisional ballots still need to be reviewed by the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections on Monday morning to determine their eligibility to be tabulated, Sorenson said in a statement.
The county experienced issues with the Dominion Voting System on Friday, which caused a day-long delay in reporting a crucial batch of votes.
On Saturday, Dominion Voting Systems technicians were unable to make the system adjustments that were necessary to complete an upload of results.
CNN has not yet projected a winner in the Georgia race, but as of Sunday, President-elect Joe Biden holds the lead over Donald Trump by about 10,353 votes.
2 hr 24 min ago
Condoleezza Rice congratulates Biden and Harris
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc
Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a pair of tweets Sunday evening.
"Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris, and to the American people who voted in record numbers showing the strength and vibrancy of our democracy," Rice said before adding one more tweet.
Rice served under Republican President George W. Bush, who congratulated Biden in a phone call earlier Sunday and said that, while President Donald Trump has the right to pursue legal challenges and recounts, the 2020 race was "fundamentally fair" and "its outcome is clear."
The gesture by Bush, the only living former Republican president, was a break from his party's outgoing president, Trump, who has so far refused to concede the race.
2 hr 33 min ago
Trump campaign announces Rep. Doug Collins to lead Georgia recount effort
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Veronica Stracqualursi
Fresh off his Senate campaign loss, Republican Rep. Doug Collins will lead President Donald Trump campaign’s recount team in Georgia, according to an announcement on Sunday from the Trump campaign.
Collins on Tuesday night lost in Georgia's special election Senate race, which CNN projected will head to a runoff between GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.
The former top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Collins gained national prominence as one of the President's most vocal defenders during the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump late last year.
CNN has not projected a winner in Georgia. President-elect Joe Biden currently leads in the state by 10,353 votes. About 99% of the ballots in the state have been tallied. A candidate in Georgia can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5% and only after the results are certified.
3 hr 30 min ago
Biden slightly widens lead in Arizona's Maricopa County
From CNN's Paul LeBlanc and Kyung Lah
The biggest county in Arizona released a new batch of votes Sunday evening – slightly growing President-elect Joe Biden's lead there.
Unofficial results released by the county’s elections officials show Biden now has a lead of 46,775 votes in the county – an increase of 754 from the total on Saturday.
This means Biden has a lead of 20,102 votes statewide over President Donald Trump. Arizona has about 94,000 ballots left to count, said C. Murphy Hebert, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Secretary of State.
Maricopa County still has 18,455 signature verified ballots left to count, 10,900 provisional ballots left to verify, and 3,700 early ballots left to verify.
The next ballot total update will take place Monday.
CNN has not projected a winner in the state.
Watch CNN's Mark Preston explain Joe Biden's lead in Arizona:
3 hr 36 min ago
Trump's former top economic adviser congratulates Biden and Harris
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump's former top economic adviser Gary Cohn on Sunday evening congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory.
"Congrats to President-elect @joebiden and Vice President-elect @kamalaharris. I wish them great success in leading our country. With over 145M votes cast, both campaigns should be applauded for getting an unprecedented number of citizens engaged in the democratic process," Cohn wrote on Twitter.
A former Goldman Sachs executive, Cohn was the director of the White House's National Economic Council. He resigned in March 2018 after disagreeing with Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Cohn, a Democrat, told CNBC in September that he was undecided about voting for Trump's reelection.
6 hr 15 min ago
Nevada's Clark County is still counting ballots and expects to have total count by Wednesday
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian
Clark County, Nevada, processed 23,000 mail-in ballots through its system on Saturday and have a balance of a little over 16,000 mail-in ballots to count as of Sunday, County Registrar Joe Gloria said in a news conference today.
“I remind the public that there are still outstanding ballots in different areas,” Gloria said.
A large staff is working on, going through and counting provisional ballots, then same-day registration ballots and then in-person and online ballots, Gloria said.
He said that he expects a full statewide ballot count by Wednesday, saying that the secretary of state told him that election officials are expecting all ballot counts from Clark County Registrar’s office by Monday.
“On Monday, once they get that, they’ll be able to take the records from all 16 other counties in Nevada and begin to prepare the report that we need to see so that we have the ability to get those ballots counted and into the system. Hopefully by sometime on Wednesday,” Gloria said.
Gloria said that his office is also working on ballot curing and those numbers are not included in the report that is expected to be released by his office later Sunday.
By the numbers: The latest presidential vote count in Nevada shows President-elect Joe Biden as having 53.87% of the vote and President Trump as having 44.2% of the vote.
CNN has projected Joe Biden as having won Nevada.
7 hr 35 min ago
Here are the votes left to count in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania
From CNN's Austen Bundy
There are thousands of vote left to count in key battleground states.
Here's where each of them stand.
Arizona
Joe Biden's lead has decreased to 18,553 votes as more votes have come in.
Maricopa County (the state’s largest, which includes Phoenix) released new numbers at 6 p.m. ET. As of 11:12 a.m. yesterday, Maricopa County had an estimated 44,000 ballots left to count (23,761 early left to count, 15,000 provisional and 5,000 early left to verify)
As of 10:58 a.m. yesterday, Pinal County still had 21,000 early ballots left to count (including 1,800 provisional ballots).
Georgia
Joe Biden has increased his lead in the state to 10,196. Counties still have outstanding ballots, including military, that need to be tabulated.
Fulton County (which includes Atlanta) discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials on Saturday re-scanned ballots. About 5% of ballots are left to count. Officials released updated numbers overnight.
In Gwinnett County, as of Saturday evening, there were a total of 535 absentee ballots, 965 provisional ballots and three military ballots left to be reviewed after a software glitch continued to hamper counting.
Pennsylvania
Joe Biden's lead has grown to 42,818 votes as updated results (primarily regarding mail-in ballots that arrived after Nov. 3 but were post-stamped and segregated by court order) are pending litigation in state court and in the Supreme Court.
The state website said there are 55,962 votes to be counted.
As of this afternoon, the website says the following counties have outstanding votes to count:
Allegheny County (which includes Pittsburgh): 12,042 votes left
Philadelphia: 11,131
8 hr 15 min ago
Jill Biden is "enormously grateful" to the country, spokesperson says
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Jill Biden "is enormously grateful" to Americans for electing her husband Joe as president-elect, according to a statement from spokesperson Michael LaRosa.
"Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans. She is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer," LaRosa said.
8 hr 42 min ago
Melania Trump makes first public statement on the election
From CNN's Kate Bennett
Melania Trump has made her first public statement regarding the election, echoing sentiments from her husband that votes should still be counted.
"The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal — not illegal — vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency," the first lady wrote on Twitter.
Some more context: CNN reported earlier today that privately, the first lady has told the President to accept the loss, according to a source familiar with her conversations.