Joe Biden elected president

The European Union “stands ready to intensify cooperation” with the next administration of the United States, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Sunday.
Von der Leyen's statement signals Brussels' hope for a rejuvenated transatlantic partnership after strains on the relationship over the past four years.
“The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links, the election of the President of the United States of America is therefore a moment of significance also on this side of the Atlantic,” von der Leyen said in a video statement.
“We have all been following the electoral process closely and it is clear now that the 46th President-elect is Joe Biden. I congratulate him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory,” she added.
Von der Leyen said that the EU-US partnership has “underpinned the rules-based international order for decades and remains a pillar of stability, security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic."
“As the world continues to change and challenges and opportunities appear, our renewed global partnership will be critical. The European Union stands ready to intensify cooperation with the new administration and with the new US Congress,” she stated. "I look forward to driving this global agenda together with the next president of the United States, Joe Biden.”